Dell has some mammoth savings across its entire range on eBay right now

Right now there's a massive sale going on with pretty much everything Dell through the company's official store on eBay. With the code PDLTW20 at checkout, you're able to knock more than a handful of dollarydoos off of some already pretty heavily discounted prices.

We've taken a good look at what's on offer, then picked some of the best bargains on computer monitors, desktop PC towers and laptops, with up to 50% shaved off the listed price when you head to checkout.

If you've been umm-ing and ahh-ing about an upgrade, this is the sign you're looking for. Here are our fave deals from eBay's Dell sale:

Dell XPS 8940 desktop | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 Ti | AU$2,899 AU$1,899 on Dell eBay (save AU$1,000) If you're looking to avoid hassle and get stuck into the next gen of gaming, this is the option for you. With this deal you can get it for a cool AU$1,000 off. You're nabbing a 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for a steal. We've seen 3060 Ti's alone for this price. The tower's aesthetics are the only bit lacking, being the standard Dell corporate box, but beyond that you're in for a good time.



Reminder to use the code PDLTW20 for extra savings!View Deal

Alienware 38 Curved AW3821DW gaming monitor | AU$2,499 AU$1,571 (save AU$928) Now, aiming our sights towards the top end of town. You can knock nearly AU$1,000 off of this phenomenal monitor. Alienware has built a solid reputation for itself, and bringing the price down to a slightly more manageable level allows you to hop into the luxury world on a mid-tier budget. Reminder to use the code PDLTW20 for extra savings! View Deal

Dell 34 Curved S3422DW gaming monitor | AU$999 AU$499 (save AU$500) This 34-inch gaming monitor is now half price as part of the deal. You'll be able to grab an ultrawide WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate for extreme immersion. A cute little inclusion are the Waves-tuned built-in dual 5W speakers, letting you plug and play right out of the box. Reminder to use the code PDLTW20 for extra savings! View Deal