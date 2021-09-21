Dell has some mammoth savings across its entire range on eBay right now

Right now there's a massive sale going on with pretty much everything Dell through the company's official store on eBay. With the code PDLTW20 at checkout, you're able to knock more than a handful of dollarydoos off of some already pretty heavily discounted prices.
We've taken a good look at what's on offer, then picked some of the best bargains on computer monitors, desktop PC towers and laptops, with up to 50% shaved off the listed price when you head to checkout.
If you've been umm-ing and ahh-ing about an upgrade, this is the sign you're looking for. Here are our fave deals from eBay's Dell sale:
Dell XPS 8940 desktop | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 Ti |
AU$2,899 AU$1,899 on Dell eBay (save AU$1,000)
If you're looking to avoid hassle and get stuck into the next gen of gaming, this is the option for you. With this deal you can get it for a cool AU$1,000 off. You're nabbing a 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for a steal. We've seen 3060 Ti's alone for this price. The tower's aesthetics are the only bit lacking, being the standard Dell corporate box, but beyond that you're in for a good time.
Reminder to use the code PDLTW20 for extra savings!View Deal
Alienware 38 Curved AW3821DW gaming monitor |
AU$2,499
Now, aiming our sights towards the top end of town. You can knock nearly AU$1,000 off of this phenomenal monitor. Alienware has built a solid reputation for itself, and bringing the price down to a slightly more manageable level allows you to hop into the luxury world on a mid-tier budget.
Reminder to use the code PDLTW20 for extra savings! View Deal
G15 5515 gaming laptop | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD / RTX 3050 |
AU$ 1,499 AU$999 (save AU$500)
If you’re a gamer this is the laptop for you. The G5 5515 possesses a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz display and comes with a whole heap of power in its shell. This model pairs the AMD 5600H with the RTX 3050 to pretty much guarantee it'll handle almost any game you throw at it.
Prefer an Intel CPU? You can get a 11th-gen i5 or i7 paired with some powerful graphics in other configurations as well.
Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 |
AU$1,799 AU$1,199
Core i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 Ti |
AU$2,199 AU$1,499
Core i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 |
AU$2,599 AU$1,799
Reminder to use the code PDLTW20 for extra savings! View Deal
Dell 34 Curved S3422DW gaming monitor |
AU$999 AU$499 (save AU$500)
This 34-inch gaming monitor is now half price as part of the deal. You'll be able to grab an ultrawide WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate for extreme immersion. A cute little inclusion are the Waves-tuned built-in dual 5W speakers, letting you plug and play right out of the box.
Reminder to use the code PDLTW20 for extra savings! View Deal
Dell 27 Curved S2722DGM QHD monitor| AU$
599 AU$299 (save AU$300)
Dell's 27-inch QHD Curved gaming monitor is a budget beast, giving you everything you're looking for at a handsome price. Taking 50% off of the RRP lets you grab a capable monitor with 1ms (MPRT)/ 2ms (gray to gray) response time, 165Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB colour for sharp gaming visuals and immersive gameplay.
Reminder to use the code PDLTW20 for extra savings! View Deal