Circular Apple Watch with wrap-around display being tested by Apple

The Apple Watch design has barely changed since it was first released in 2015 but that doesn't mean Apple isn't researching, testing, and patenting new smartwatch designs all the time.

For example, check out the radical Apple Watch design patent below, which shows a rounded watch face and a flexible wrap-around screen which merges the watch face and straps.

This would allow for fully customisable, digital watch bands.

The patent, first spotted by MacRumors is titled "Display Module and System Applications" and was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

It outlines how a flexible display could span the entire watch face and the band of a smartwatch, with the display being flexible enough to contour to the shape of a user's arm.

The patent also details how the battery, processor, ambient light sensor, and other vital smartwatch components can be fixed to the rear of the large display unit.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Apple also describes how this innovative design could facilitate a "minimized" bezel around the display for a more futuristic look, or could even "eliminate" the bezel entirely.

Included in the filing are plans on how the app and customisation process would work, and, unsurprisingly, it would be very similar to the current system for selecting watch faces. You would be able to customise bands directly on the device or on a connected iPhone.

Will we see a fully-flexible wrap-around design for the Apple Watch 7 later this year? Certainly not! This patent could be years away, or could never see the light of day entirely.

We will, however, see a new model of the Apple Watch this year and it will be called the Apple Wach Series 7. We have no doubt it'll look very similar to the previous model (which is no bad thing) but will likely come with a spec-bump and more advanced health tracking.

