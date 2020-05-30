Bulk Powders keto shake is a low-carb, high protein drink that's also packed with good fat to make your keto diet easier

The life of keto diet bodybuilders has just got way easier, thanks to Bulk Powders. Its new Complete Keto Shake is a protein blend specifically designed for high fat, high protein, low carb diets that can otherwise be highly challenging to adhere to.

A lot people don't realise just how difficult it is to stick to a proper ketogenic diet when you're trying to get fit. For many, a keto diet means ramping up your fat intake and bringing down the carb levels slightly. in reality, the macronutrient ratio on a standard ketogenic diet should be approximately 75% fat, 20% protein and only 5% carbs.

'Whatever' – you might exclaim – 'I'll just eat less crisps'. consider this: 5% carbs on a 2400-calorie average daily intake is 120 calories. That's the same amount of calories that's in a medium-sized banana. To keep carbs that low means you have to be very specific on what you eat.

The situation is even more dire if you are working out. A bodybuilder's diet consists of mainly protein and carbs with some healthy fats added. Cutting all the carbs out and replacing the calories with good fats is challenging, to say the least.

However, each 50-gram serving of Bulk Powders Complete Keto Shake contains 21.9 grams of protein and 10.6 grams of fat. And not just any fat, 9 out of that 10.6 grams are the sought-after medium chain triglycerides, or MCTs for short. Interestingly there's no volume of carbs specifically listed, although it is staded there's 'less than 1g sugar per serving', and the shake is also described as being 'High in fibre'.

Why should you try the Bulk Powders Complete Keto Shake?

The Complete Keto Shake from Bulk Powders is the UK’s first high-fat, low-carb ketogenic protein shake. Apart from being high in protein and fat, this protein shake is low in sugar too, containing less than a gram per serving.

Also, the aforementioned MCTs can increase exercise performance, decrease body fat and increase lean muscle mass, should you follow a proper keto diet.

On top of all this, the Complete Keto Shake is also high in fibre and uses Bulk Powders' Pure Whey Protein, a shaker staple we are all familiar with.

The flavours are as varied as you'd expect from Bulk Powders: choose from Vanilla ice cream or Coconut cream. All keto fans will appreciate the sweet and healthy treat in their otherwise avocado-nuts-seed heavy diet.

