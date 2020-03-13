Best cheap 4K TV deals for June 2020: bargain-priced 4K UHD televisions to tempt you

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV deal or the best TV deal you can get for your budget, you've come to the right page. We're scouring the internet, looking for the best cheap 4K TV deals from all of the biggest and most reliable brands and retailers.

Now that 2019's TVs models will be replaced within the next few months, if you're looking to upgrade, this could be the best time to strike. We've got our lists of the best TVs overall, the best TVs under £1000, and the best TVs under £500 to help you choose which one's right for you.

Below, you'll find our top recommendations for the very best TV deals available right now – plus, we've got all the lowest current prices on our favourite sets, including lots of the best OLED TVs. You can use the links on the right to jump straight to your preferred brand and see what the current deals are.

And if you want to add some extra audio quality to your new TV, don't forget to check out the best cheap soundbar deals!

T3's top TV deals right now this minute

LG TV deals





The LG C9 was already the best-value OLED you can find, and now it's on sale all over the place. Also well worth looking out for is the B9. This is largely identical to the C9 and (usually) even cheaper, but it uses a (very) slightly inferior picture and has weaker sound.

You might also find discounts on OLED C8 and B8 from 2018. They are really not that dissimilar to the 2019 models, although clearly the C9 or B9 are preferable due to having stronger connectivity and the latest panels and processing.

Meanwhile, the LG 49UM7400 features in our picks of the best TVs under £500.

Sony TV deals

Sony produces utterly gorgeous TVs every year, but they tend to be a little on the expensive side. A good set of deals will take care of that – the AG9 is one of the best TVs of the year, and so retains a higher price tag than most OLED TVs, but is a beautiful thing with an impeccable set of specs. The AG8 is its little brother, cutting back every so slightly on the specs, but crucially still delivering a brilliant, near-flawless OLED image.

We also feature the Sony KD-49XG9005 in our list of the best TVs under £1000, thanks to its strong HDR performance and excellent upscaling capabilities.

If you want to get fruity, though, check out the extreme 8K and 4K Sony LCD TVs, which use some of the most advanced lighting tech on the planet – but you'll pay for the privilege.

Samsung TV deals

The model to really keep your eye on here is the T3 Award winning Q90R – that's the 2019 version of the Q90R. The Q90 is Samsung highest-end 4K TV, and the Q90R included all the same extremely high-end backlight dimming tech and processing as the Samsung's flagship 8K TVs, but with a 4K panel and for less money. It's so good, it still tops our list of the best TVs overall! But the 2020 equivalent model (the Q90T) won't be as well specced, meaning any chance you get to pick up the Q90R for cheap is worth jumping straight on!

• Samsung's 2020 TV range explained

Samsung also makes the most affordable 8K TVs, so if you're looking to get into next-gen TV, it's a great entry point. It's pricing them really aggressively – equivalent to higher-end 4K TVs, and with all the advanced tech that goes into making things look great on an 8K panel, they really are stunning to watch.

Samsung also makes some of the best mid- and lower-range TVs around. The Samsung QE49Q70R and QE55Q60R both sit in our list of the best TVs under £1000, because they bring bright, colourful QLED images to the masses. And the Samsung UE43RU7020 actually tops our list of the best TVs under £500, too.

Panasonic TV deals

Panasonic is in the habit of making some utterly fabulous TVs (including the best OLED TV in the world and the best TV under £1000 in our rankings!) but that tend to get a little overlooked in stores next to flashier designs and bigger TV names.

But if you want the absolutely pinnacle of OLED TV quality, look no further than the Panasonic GZ2000 – it's an expensive buy, but that's because of the custom tech that makes it brighter than any other OLED panel. Panasonic's other OLED TVs are also great – if you can find a price drop on the GZ950 in particular, it's an excellent deal.

In the mid-range, the Panasonic TX-58GX800 blows us away with the sheer amount of quality TV you get for under £700 – it's 58 damn inches!

Philips TV deals

Philips has a broad range of tempting OLED TVs, from premium stuff like the Philips OLED+984 (which has a high-end Bowers & Wilkins speakers system built into its imposing stand), to the Philips 55OLED754, which is the cheapest OLED TV with current-gen tech on the market, coming at just £1,099 even before there are deals on it.

There are some great models in the middle, too – the OLED804 adds some extra bells and whistles over the more basic OLED754, while the OLED+934 adds a Bowers & Wilkins speaker system without as much expense as the super-swish OLED+984 mentioned above.