Garmin running watch sale: run don't walk to grab amazing deals on the world's best running watches

You want the best Garmin running watch deals? We got 'em. Garmin running watches are the best running and fitness watches you can buy. But don't just take my word for it, read our guide to the best running watches, where you will find Garmin Forerunner watches sitting pretty in the top spots. Garmin hasn't updated its line for ages but it finally has some new devices ready to roll. However, those older watches are still excellent and we are starting to see some really good deals on them. Such as these ones, from renowned bike-and-run retailer Wiggle.com.

• Shop Garmin running watches with up to £100 off until April 28

In truth, Garmin is slightly the victim of its own success because while the new watches it'll release this year will no doubt be slightly better in various ways, it's hard to see them majorly topping the current Forerunner range. Any improvements are also likely to be limited to tracking power whilst running – which is nice but not essential – and more high-end/obscure metrics that are of minimal use to the majority of runners and gym goers.

So, to put it another way, although some of these watches are old in gadget years, they are still well worth getting, when the price is right, as is the case here.

Garmin Forerunner 645 | £249.99 | Was £349.99 | Save £100

Currently the best running watch you can buy, this is an unusually great deal from Wiggle with a full £100 off RRP. Naturally you get built-in GPS and pulse tracking (both all-day to track general health and during intense exercise). It's waterproof to 5m and useful stats such as training load and VO2 Max are estimated in a way that is genuinely helpful when you're training. With its slim profile, smartphone notifications, all-day activity tracking and 7 days of battery life, it's a great all-round wearable. The face is scratch resistant and made from Gorilla Glass 3.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music | £299.99 | Was £399.99 | Save £100 Actually, since this is exactly the same as the Forerunner 645 but with a built-in music player, perhaps this is the best running watch you can buy. Some might question whether that is worth an additional £50, but at least with the same £100 off as the 645 without Music, that's easier to bear. The player can either use tracks loaded onto it via a USB connection from your laptop ('up to 500' tunes), or Spotify Premium users you store playlists via Spotify Connect. You'll need Bluetooth headphones to listen to the music, obviously. As Garmin says, 'we’re putting the 'beat' in your daily mission to beat yesterday.' Nice one, guys, clever wording.View Deal

Garmin 935 Tri bundle | £399.99 | Was £519.99 | Save £120

Those who like to tri a little harder should get on their bike (or run, or swim, or all three) to snap up this remarkable deal on Garmin's triathlon bundle. The 935 is perhaps the best all-round fitness watch you can buy – although arguably it's slight overkill for anyone who doesn't regularly swim, run and ride (and gym and hike and step and…). Here, you get it with a chest strap for more accurate heart rate readings when running and cycling and another, waterproof one for swimming. Take a look at the rest of today's best prices below and you'll see that Wiggle is charging about the same for this bundle as its rivals are for the 935 on its own. Deal of the month, if you're a real iron man or woman.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT with HR strap | £249.99 | Was £349.99 | Save £100

Like a slightly watered-down, more affordable counterpart to the 935 Tri bundle, this pairs the excellent 735XT triathlete's watch with just a single, non-waterproof heart-rate strap. The 735XT can track your pulse via your wrist but we have way more trust in a chest strap when working out at high intensity, and despite what people say, it's really not at all inconvenient or cumbersome, once you get used to it. The only thing this really lacks compared to the 935 is some of the more sophisticated performance analysis stuff. For many more casual triathletes (if there is such a thing) or multi-activity work-outers, this could be the perfect watch. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235 | £159 | Was £199 | Save £40 Wiggle actually misses out here, as Amazon has an even better deal on the Forerunner 235, albeit only on the model with black/grey finish. This must by now be the best-selling running watch ever (that isn't made by Apple, at any rate). It was one of the first to put GPS and cardio monitoring right there on your wrist, at an affordable price. Now it's even more affordable. Despite its veteran status, the Forerunner 235 is still an excellent running watch. Would we pay 200 quid for it? Erm… no. But at £160, it's a solid deal. View Deal