Best Apple Watch Series 7 deals for December 2021

Apple’s latest smartwatch, called the Watch Series 7, only arrived in the autumn of 2021, but there have already been a few deals on what is one of the very best wearables of the year.

What makes it one of the best smartwatches this year? For a start, the new Apple Watch Series 7 has all the much-loved features that the Series 6 possessed but came with several new additions added in.

A big design factor for the latest iteration watchOS 8, which is based around people that ride bikes. Using the in-built algorithms, it can analyse GPS, heart rate, accelerometer and gyroscope data to detect when the bike is being used. A new auto-pause and resume feature is intended to help reflect cyclists' metrics and not be caught out by a red light.

Compared to the Series 6 though, the Apple Watch Series 7 has a 20% bigger screen (50% bigger than the Series 3) and thinner borders at 1.7mm, as well as a 40% smaller bezel. The shape of the device has changed ever so slightly, rounding out the corners for a softer look. It's also 70% brighter indoors and allows for 50% more text onscreen than the Series 6.

On top of this, it's also said to be more durable and more crack resistant than ever, being redesigned with a front crystal and a more "robust geometry" that offers 50% more thickness. It's the first Apple Watch to feature an IP6X certification to help with resistance to dust, while also retaining its WR50 water resistance rating.

Charging time can now produce 80% charge in eight minutes flat - 33% quicker than before - for a total of 18-hour battery life. This can be achieved through the new magnetic fast charger USB-C cable.

When it comes to colours, the Apple Watch Series 7 introduces give new aluminium case finishes, including Midnight, Starlight, Green, alongside Product Blue and Red. This is all among numerous new band colours and styles across the collection.

Check out the best Apple Watch Series 7 deals below:

Liked this?