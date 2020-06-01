The best Apple Watch Series 5 deals for June 2020

The highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 5 was finally unveiled on the 10th of September (2019) with a number of new and exciting features onboard. The new smartwatch is available to buy now, and these are the best Series 5 prices we can find online.



What makes the Apple Watch Series 5 the best yet? For a start, it features a new always-on retina display, making it easy to read the time and check notifications. Basically, you no longer need to 'flick' your wrist to wake the screen.

The updated smartwatch also includes a new built-in compass, so the Apple Maps app (and a watch face complication) will now tell you which direction you're facing.

The latest Watch also includes the ability to make international emergency calls in over 150 countries, as well as improved health and fitness features, such as cycle tracking, a noise monitor, and activity trends.



Finally, the Apple Watch Series 5 is the company's most personal device yet, with a number of new customisation options. These include the return of the white ceramic model, as well as a brand new titanium model.

Of course, you could also choose the classic aluminium models (which are now made from 100-percent recycled aluminium) and stainless steel models.

The sporty readers might be enticed by the fitness-focused Nike model, while fashionable readers could be tempted by the stylish Hermés models.

The Apple Watch 5 is priced from £399/$399 for the GPS-only model and £499/$499 for the GPS and cellular model.

That starting price is for the slightly smaller 40mm display and a case in either Gold, Space Black or Gray aluminium.

You can find the best prices below:

Looking for the cellular model? EE was the first UK network to offer pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + 4G), with either SIM-only or pay monthly plans. You can also get plans on Vodafone and O2.

In the US, you can find the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + 4G) on AT&T, C Spire, Sprint Wireless, T‑Mobile US, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity.

If you're looking for a cellular model, but don't want to be tied into a monthly contract, you can find the best prices in our widget below:

