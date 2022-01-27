Beats Studio Buds just got a massive free upgrade

Apple's noise cancelling earbuds edge ever closer to the AirPods Pro

Beats Studio Buds
(Image credit: Apple | Beats)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

The line between Apple's excellent Beats Studio Buds and its equally excellent AirPods Pro is getting awfully blurry. A new firmware update for the Beats earbuds brings some important new features that make Apple's brightest earbuds even better.

The update addresses one of our key criticisms of the Beats Studio Buds: unlike the AirPods Pro, you could only pair them with one device at a time. The firmware update changes that, offering the same instant pairing as its siblings so you can pair to your Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Apple TV with a single tap.

An excellent update that'll install automatically

In addition to the pairing update, the new firmware also has a better way to see the battery status – hold the case near your phone and it'll pop up a panel showing the battery status of the Buds and the case – and there's a new volume option that you can use to control volume with the B button via iOS or the Beats app for Android.

The firmware update is an over-the-air update, so it should install automatically when your Buds are connected to your iPhone.

Audio





