Be inspired by Wallpaper* magazine's new podcast 'Found: Objects With Meaning'

Are you looking for a new podcast to inspire you during your WFH breaks or your return-to-work commutes? Then you'll want to know about 'Found: Objects With Meaning', a new podcast series from our colleagues at Wallpaper* magazine in partnership with Vodafone Smart Tech.

In six conversations with creatives, the series finds out about their personal and professional attachment to objects, from the stuff that surrounds them to the things that inspire them and the items that define them.

"We’re talking about transformative technologies, favourite tools and inspirational artworks, as well as the ones that got away and the meaning of absent things," Wallpaper* says. It's all about the creative and emotional force of the objects that we have and the ones that we’ve lost.

There are six parts to the series, which includes Nile Rodgers talking about art, guitars, technology, growing up and the tale of a lost and found portrait, and product designer Yves Béhar who talks about the tech that inspired him and the ideas that enthuse him. The series also features David Millar, Nipa Doshi, Polly Morgan and fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic.

