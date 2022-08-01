This rare Apple TV deal is too good to miss

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has launched a promotional deal that grants anyone that purchases an Apple TV device an exclusive $50 / £40 gift card.

The offer initially went live for those living in the US on July 1st and ended on July 14th, however, it has now returned and will be available in the US as well as others now until August 15th, 2022. This includes the UK, France, Germany, Spain and more qualifying countries listed on the App Store (opens in new tab). A maximum of two per customer can be claimed with the gift card unable to be used to reduce the price of Apple TV.

Regardless, it's still a decent incentive and an extremely rare one from Apple at that. An Apple TV 4K device is available to buy at a starting price of $179.99 / £179 / AU$249, while the standard Apple TV HD version can be found at $149 / £139 / AU$209.

T3's Apple TV 4K review stated that: "The speed of the interface is great and it’s an obvious choice – although it does need Amazon Video support. It’s pricey but it’s slick, works well with your iOS device and the range of content is good (although it could always be better). Highly recommended."

The reasoning for this promotion is thought to be down to the tech giant preparing to launch a new updated version of Apple TV later this year. It will look to compete further with the likes of Google Chromecast, Roku and Amazon's Fire TV.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the new Apple TV device will be "aggressive" when it comes to cost, as the company looks to help consumers with the ever-rising cost of living. Something its competitor Amazon has not taken into account – doing the opposite in fact by increasing the price of Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) in the UK from September.