Apple officially unveil 8GB iPhone 4 at iPhone 4S launch

Landing alongside the new Apple iPhone 4S Apple has officially outed a cut price and reduced spec 8GB iPhone 4 to launch on October 14th with iOS 5 and a £429 price tag

Amidst the official unveiling of the all new Apple iPhone 4S and revamped iPod Touch and iPod Nano, Apple has confirmed it is to launch a cut priced reduced spec iPhone 4 device.



Tasked with making the iPhone range more accessible to a wider market the newly unveiled Apple iPhone 4 has dropped its storage capacity to just 8GB, down from the previous 16GB and 32GB offerings, with the price tag taking a similar cut.



Apple iPhone 4 8GB Specs



Featuring the same minimalist form factor as its larger capacity brethren the 8GB iPhone 4 will play host to the same 960 x 600p 3.5-inch Retina Display and single core A5 processor as the existing iPhone 4 devices differing only in its reduced storage capacity. The lower grade handset will also ship preinstalled with the iOS 5 mobile operating system.



Apple iPhone 4 8GB Release Date and Price



Much like the newly launched iPod Touch, iPhone 4S and upcoming iOS 5 software update the 8GB Apple iPhone 4 is to be made available next week with an 8GB iPhone 4 UK release date set for October 14th with the handset to set wannabe owners back £429.



What do you make of Apple's recent array of announcements, big hit or giant flop? Let us know via the comments box below.

