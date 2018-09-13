Apple iPhone XS is official: prices, colours, specs revealed

UPDATE: Check out our iPhone XS review for our initial impressions on the new iPhone.

Apple has unveiled its latest flagship phone, the new iPhone XS, at a packed launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater.

The new iPhone XS, which builds on last year's well-received iPhone X, was launched alongside a 6.5-inch iPhone XS Plus, totally refreshing Apple's mobile flagship phone offering.

The iPhone XS comes in three colour schemes: black, silver, and space grey.

The iPhone XS starts at $999, and comes in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models.

Pre-orders for the iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, begin on September 14, with phone's hitting store shelves on September 21.

In terms of hardware, the new iPhone XS comes installed with Apple's latest 7nm A12 Bionic processor.

Screen size sits at 5.8-inches and the XS has a 2436 x 1125 resolution - the panel is a 458 PPI OLED Super Retina display. The sceen also delivers Dolby Vision with HDR 10, and boasts a 60 per cent greater dynamic range.

The new iPhone XS case is made from stainless steel and is covered on the front and the back, according to Apple, with the most durable glass ever on a smartphone. The phone is also IP68 rated.

The A12 Bionic chip has been specifically engineered by Apple to work well with AR applications, notably multiplayer games, which make use of its extra power.

In terms of audio, the new iPhone XS has an upgraded pair of stereo speakers.

The iPhone XS' new rear dual camera system consists of a12MP wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera, both with optical image stabilisation. The system also comes with an improved True Tone Flash.

Battery life-wise, you get an extra 30 minutes of usage compared to the iPhone X on the iPhone XS, and 90 minutes more on the iPhone XS Max, which packs the biggest battery Apple has ever put in a phone.