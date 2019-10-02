Apple iPhone 11 delivered with 45GB of data for only £38 per month

If you've been looking for a great launch deal on the Apple iPhone 11 then this data-stuffed deal from Mobiles.co.uk is definitely worth a look. That's because it bags you the new phone along with a massive 45GB data allowance for an attractive monthly price point.

And, simply put, you'd be right to want the Apple iPhone 11. In T3's iPhone 11 review we said that its "class-leading camera, premium build and top-tier speed make it a Ferrari in sheep's clothing", before going on to also praise its "great battery life" and "impressive audio", too.

We concluded that it "is the iPhone that most people should buy this year", before bestowing a maximum 5-star score on it. Which is why we find this data-stuffed deal on the handset easy to recommend.

The full details of the iPhone 11 deals can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone 11 | 45GB of data | Unlimited calls and minutes | £175 upfront | £38 per month | 2-year contract | O2

This is a really attractive deal on the brand new Apple iPhone 11 from Mobiles.co.uk. You get the phone itself in your choice of colours (black, green, purple, red, white and yellow) for £175 upfront, and then you get a 2-year contract with O2 that delivers 45GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for just £38 per month. You also get one year of Apple TV for free, too, as well as free delivery as well. Nice.View Deal

