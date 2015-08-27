Apple announces iPhone event on 9 September

Apple has announced when it will be talking about the iPhone 6S (or maybe, if we're unbelievably lucky, the iPhone 7).

It has sent out invites to an event on 9 September where it is likely we'll get revamped versions of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus - probably called the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. Looking to the history of the iPhone, it just isn't likely that we'll see a complete revamp this year.

T3.com will feature full coverage of the Apple launch including a liveblog and feature rundowns in addition to hands on reviews of the new products on 9 September.

We'll also probably be hearing more about the launch of iOS 9, OS X El Capitan and watchOS 2 as well. Expect iOS 9 and watchOS 2 launch dates to precede the iPhone one (we'll hazard a guess as Friday 25 September for the actual launch of the iPhone).

Plus, you never know, we might get an updated Apple TV, too as Apple takes it beyond a 'hobby' (as Steve Jobs called it). In many ways, this is the launch we're looking forward to the most. Apple TV has needed a boost in the face of increased numbers of rivals like Amazon Fire TV and Google's Chromecast. The new Apple TV needs to be something special.

And then there's the potential of new Macs, too - possibly a new iMac. We're not expecting new iPads this time - Apple is so far ahead in that market, there's just no need as yet - however iPad sales are falling, so don't rule out a bigger iPad Pro at some point.

Also check out: iPhone 6S: everything we think we know and Apple Watch update: what's new in watchOS 2?