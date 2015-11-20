AMD's Radeon R9 380X aims for higher resolution gaming without breaking the bank

AMD has unleashed its Radeon R9 380X graphics card as a new midrange option which is now available to pep up your visuals without blowing a big hole in your wallet.

The card is based on the Tonga XT GPU and sports 2,048 cores, a 256-bit memory bus and 4GB of GDDR5 RAM.

AMD boasts that the graphics card is designed to be a wallet-friendly way of tackling games at 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution.

There's no doubting that the R9 380X is a cleverly placed offering, as it exploits a gap in competitor Nvidia's line-up – its nearest rival is the GTX 960, and it boasts considerable frame rate gains over that product in some games (though the green team offering is admittedly a bit cheaper).

AMD's own benchmarking with Star Wars Battlefront shows the 380X hitting around 55 fps at 1440p with high details, whereas a GTX 960 OC only just sneaks over 40 fps.

Other benchmarking we've seen, though, shows far more modest gains over Nvidia's card in some cases.

Several R9 380X cards have been released by manufacturers, including one from PowerColor (spotted by Tech Powerup) which goes under the moniker of the PCS+ R9 380X Myst Edition (especially designed for playing ancient graphic adventure puzzle games – or maybe not…)

The Myst Edition has a core clock speed of 1020MHz, with the memory clocked at 1475MHz, and apparently offers good performance when it comes to overclocking thanks to a 4+1+1+1 multi-phase board design that ensures power efficiency and stability.

It also benefits from a 90mm dual-fan cooling system which, it has to be said, looks pretty damn nifty.

Hopefully we'll see this PowerColor offering on sale in the UK very shortly, and it will likely be pitched like other R9 380X cards at around or just under the £200 mark.

Image: Tech Powerup