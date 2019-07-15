Amazon Prime Day just slashed the Amazon Echo to its lowest ever price

"Alexa, sell me the Amazon Echo for its cheapest ever price!"
Amazon Prime Day 2019 is well and truly underway and, as Amazon promised when it first announced this year's Prime Day, the retailer is slashing products on loads of its devices. And that includes the Amazon Echo, which has just had its price cut from £89.99 to £54.99, saving you a chunky £35 (and that's enough change to buy the Echo Dot for, which has been reduced to LESS than half price).
Like the Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo lets you instruct Alexa to read you the news or weather reports, make calls, set alarms and timers, and stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more.
Unlike the Echo Dot, the larger Echo has a speaker that you could happily use as a kitchen or bedroom speaker for playing music.
"Alexa, play some dubstep!"
"Wub wub wub wub"
Other things you can do with the Echo Dot are: make hands-free calls to UK mobile and residential numbers (from UK only), other Echo devices, Alexa app and Skype. You can also broadcast to other Echo devices in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.
Amazon Echo | Was £89.99 | Now £54.99 | Save £25
The £89.99 Amazon Echo gets cut to £70 from time to time but £54.99 is the lowest it's ever been. Available in Charcoal Fabric, Heather Grey Fabric and Sandstone Fabric to suit your room's colour scheme and your own personal taste.View Deal
