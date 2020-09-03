Amazon Prime Day just arrived early! Cheap Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

Samsung makes the finest Android tablets in the world today, and its Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab A-ranges deliver super slate experiences across the board.

Which is why when we saw that, right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, S6 Lite and Tab A were all discounted, both in the USA and the UK, we had to write about them.

There's really some great bargains to bagged, too, such as the Tab S6 Lite in the US for only $279 at Best Buy, and the Tab A now only £159 at Amazon in the UK.

There's a huge variety of tablets variants discounted, though, ranging from premium models down to more casual, budget-friendly slates.

USA Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB | Was: $349.99 | Now: $279.99

A $70 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB at Best Buy is certainly not to be missed by anyone in the market for a great Android tablet. That means the tablet is only $279.99 right now. You can pick this super slate up in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose colorways, too, and delivery is fast and free.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB | Was: $429.99 | Now: $349.99

This is the same tablet as the deal above but this model comes with double the internal storage at 128GB. The saving is even bigger, though, with $80 sliced off its cost, a fact that brings it price down from $429.99 to $349.99. For users who have big digital collections of music, movies and photos, this tablet is ideal.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB | Was: $729.99 | Now: $598.75

When you need a professional grade tablet that offers the sort of power associated with the iPad Pro, then you need the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. This powerhouse tablet is reduced right now by a large $131.25 at Amazon, taking its price down from $729.99 to $598.75. Still an investment, but markedly cheaper – and it is a tablet that will handle anything you throw at it. Free delivery is also included.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB | Was: $649.99 | Now: $527.99

If you like the look of the pro-grade Tab S6 tablet, but feel you don't need as much storage space, then you can save a packet by picking up this 128BG variant instead. Same quality tablet, half the storage space. But that does mean you can now land it, after its $122 discount, for just $527.99. Free delivery is included.

View Deal

UK Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB | Was: £619 | Now: £559

The full-fat Tab S6 is a powerhouse Android tablet that has more than enough chops to take on any Apple iPad, as well as deliver its user the capability of ditching their laptop all-together. And, right now, it is discounted by £60 at Amazon in both its Grey and Blush colorways. Internal storage space on this variant sits at a large 128GB, which is perfect for storing lots of movies, photos and music. Free delivery is also included in the deal.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB | Was: £349 | Now: £309

A fat £40 discount is applied to the 64GB Tab S6 Lite right now at Amazon, and that is both on the Oxford Grey and Angora Blue colorways. This tablet comes with a large 10.4-inch display, AKG-tuned speakers, and an S Pen digital stylus, which is perfect for drawing and taking notes. Free delivery is also included.

View Deal

UK Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A | Was: £199 | Now: £159

Samsung's superb Tab A slate gets a very welcome 20% price cut here, taking its cost down from £199 to only £159. That's a lot of tablet for a very affordable price point. A specious 10-inch screen is delivered along with 32GB of storage space, 2GB of RAM, and a 1.8GHz CPU. Free delivery is also included, and there is also a choice of colorways.View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review we called it "the new best Android tablet", praising its "fast and powerful" hardware, "nice thin design", "great OLED screen for movies", and "good S Pen integration and accuracy".

For even more great tablets be sure to check out T3's best tablets guide, as well a best tablet for kids guide.