Amazon Prime Day: Don't miss this deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S7 range just a couple of months ago, boasting a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a massively improved S-Pen, and seamless multitasking.



We wouldn't expect to see a price drop so soon, but Prime Day is the gift that keeps on giving, letting you snap up the premium Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G at a 15% discount – £150 off! Check out the deals on the different models below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G | Was: £999 | Now: £849

The new Galaxy Tab S7+ is Samsung's premium tablet, offering handy multitasking and high refresh rate for a buttery smooth viewing or gaming experience. Available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and the new Mystic Bronze, the 5G model keeps you connected while you're on the move, with blazing fast speeds and low latency.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ WiFi | Was: £799 | Now: £679

If jumping on the 5G bandwagon isn't something you're particularly interested in, or you don't live in an area where the network is properly established yet, then the WiFi model will serve you well enough, and it's cheaper to boot! Available in the same three colors as the 5G version, the WiFi-only tablet is £170 less than its 5G counterpart during Prime Day. View Deal

Of course, you can always check out the standard Galaxy Tab S7 in the WiFi or 4G variants below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 4G – Was: £719, Now: £619

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 WiFi – Was: £619, Now: £529

