This mega Amazon Prime Day Echo Show deal ENDS TODAY

The Amazon Prime Day sales are causing all sorts of products, both at Amazon and at its major rivals like Walmart, to be heavily discounted. However, very few have quite so much money cut off their cost as the latest iteration of the full-sized Amazon Echo Show, which is currently reduced at both Amazon US and Amazon UK. Note that because these are Prime Day sale prices, the deal ends TODAY, so hurry if you don't want to be left waiting for Black Friday for prices this low to come round again.

The Amazon Echo Show is Amazon's flagship smart speaker and hub that comes packing a screen, too, adding in plenty of functionality that the regular, audio-only Echos cannot accomplish. From watching movies and TV shows, to video calling relatives and friends, and onto reading the news and food recipes, there is next to nothing the Show can't do in terms of sitting at the heart of today's smart home.

Which is why if you've been thinking of picking one of these top devices up, now really is a great time to do so, with the Show's new low price almost certainly not going to be matched or beaten until Black Friday rolls round in November.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Show | was £219.99 | now £159.99 at Amazon

UK deal. Amazon has just cut £60 off the price of its excellent Amazon Echo Show smart home hub and speaker. The screen-toting Show is renowned for its ability to do everything a normal Amazon Echo speaker can do and much more besides, with the large 10.1-inch HD screen perfect for watching TV shows and movies, making video calls, and controlling smart home gadgets like video doorbells and security cameras. Now available for £159.99, which is a 27 per cent discount from its pre-deal price of £219.99.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show | was $229.99 | now $159.99 at Amazon

US deal. $70 cut off the cost of the latest, 2nd generation Amazon Echo Show for US customers is definitely a deal to get serious about, with the Prime Day discount seeing its price fall from $229.99 to a very palatable $159.99. That's a straight 30 per cent price saving. Free delivery and a choice of colors is included, too.View Deal

Naturally, as T3 and top smart home tech goes together like chalk and cheese, we've got deals on all the Echo Show products in our definitive best Amazon Echo Show deals guide, as well as top prices on the best smart thermostats, best smart plugs, best smart bulbs, best smart security cameras and best smart home gadgets.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now in the UK and US