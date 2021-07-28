Amazon AU now has an official Apple Store, with great discounts on MacBooks and AirPods

Savvy Aussie shoppers looking for the best bargains on the ever-popular Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro usually end up checking out online marketplaces like eBay, Kogan and Dick Smith. However, it's usually pretty hard to figure out if you're getting official Australian stock or a grey import.

Amazon Australia has taken that worry out of the equation by launching an official Apple Store on its site, and kicked that off with some absolutely stunning discounts... particularly on Apple's earbuds, with a very generous 26% off on the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods (2019) | AU$249 AU$188 on Amazon (save AU$61) If you're an Apple fan on a tight budget, you'll be glad to know that Amazon has shaved AU$61 off the 2nd-generation AirPods. Note that this is the base model that does not come with the wireless charging case, but comes with a very tempting 24% discount instead.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | AU$319 AU$246 on Amazon (save AU$73) Budget able to stretch a little? Then there's a 23% discount on the 2nd-gen AirPods that do actually come with the wireless charging case! At AU$246 a set, it's a pretty good offer, similar to what most other online marketplaces have been offering recently.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$295 on Amazon (save AU$104) Our favourite AirPods deal on Amazon AU is the AirPods Pro, that come with a brilliant 26% discount. For under AU$300, you're getting active noise cancellation, a wireless charging case by default and the best Apple 'buds to date.View Deal

All the offers listed above are shipped and sold by Amazon AU, meaning you're pretty much guaranteed to be getting the real deal and not a grey import. So you will be able to register the item with Apple if you wish to.

And while it's definitely possible to pick up a discounted set of AirPods often enough, it's quite rare to find good discounts on MacBooks, particularly the newer M1 Macs.

Amazon AU has taken 10% off the listed price on the powerful MacBook Pro M1 and the stunning MacBook Air M1. And considering they're both some of the best laptops you can buy right now, these are some very tempting offers indeed.

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 13-inch) | 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,709 on Amazon (save AU$190) This 2020 edition of the MacBook Pro delivers a big leap in performance over the previous Intel processors, and also boasts a much longer battery life as a result of the new M1 silicone. It’s all encased in this 13-inch chassis, with the sleek and simple design Apple is known for. Now available on Amazon with a 10% discount.View Deal