Alienware X15 and X17: full details on Dell’s new range of gaming laptops

Dell’s new X-series laptops are the thinnest GeForce RTX gaming laptops on the market. The Alienware X15 and Alienware X17 models, available from today, feature an evolved version of the signature Alienware Legend design, known as Legend 2.0. This has been made possible thanks to new cooling technologies and the use of a gallium-silicone liquid metal compound.

While this all sounds like science-fiction technology, gallium is very much a real thing (it’s on the periodic table and everything) and this compound can deliver a 25% improvement in thermal resistance. Additionally, a new quad fan design blows air through the system more efficiently and positively pressurizes the box, forcing the hot air out. The Smart Fan control also allows each fan to operate independently.

The new design is similar to that of the new Alienware m15 R6, featuring a dark core to reduce distractions when gaming. The new keyboard design features RGB lights per key by default and has removed the drop t keys but maintained full-size arrow keys. The X17 model also features a Cherry mechanical keyboard option.

Gallium (Ga) is used to provide improved thermal resistance (Image credit: Dell)

Alienware X15

Touted as the most powerful sub 16mm 15-inch laptop, the Alienware X15 is 22% thinner than the Alienware m15 R4. It features the latest 11th generation i7 and i9 Intel Core H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs (up to 3080) with a maximum graphics power of 110W. The displays are available in full HD with 160Hz or 360Hz refresh rate or QHD (2560x1440) with 240Hz.

The X15 comes with a choice of 16GB and 32GB RAM as well as storage options from 256GB to 2TB. It also features Killer Wi-fi 6E connectivity and a new small form factor power adapter.

The Alienware X15 is available now with limited configuration options. The full range of options will be available from June 15 with prices starting from $1,999.99 (approx. £1,411/AU$2,577).