Adidas launches its latest high-performance running shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro 3

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After being teased for months, Adidas' fastest running shoes to date, the Adizero Adios Pro 3, are available to buy from today, 1 June, which happens to coincide with Global Running Day, probably not by coincidence. I'll have to update T3's best running shoes guide soon, I feel...

The latest addition to the Adizero range, the Adizero Adios Pro 3 is "built for runners looking to take their performance to the next level and run after new records", Adidas says. Launching in a beam yellow/solar green colourway, the Adizero Adios Pro 3 features the new EnergyRod 2.0 system, Lightstrike Pro foam, a brand new upper and continental rubber outsole.

Better still, the Adizero Adios Pro 3 is made in part with recycled materials!

(Image credit: Adidas)

The new ENERGYRODS 2.0 is drastically different from the previous iteration – while carbon energy rods were previously separate, they are now a single structure for "harmonious stiffness". The new propulsion system is embedded in the midsole and runs parallel to the metatarsals.

The midsole consists of two levels of Lightstrike Pro foam to create a super high-stack (but still legal) platform for excellent energy returns. The silhouette is built with a Continental rubber outsole with traction to help take corners at a fast pace.

The new lightweight upper was designed to provide support for athletes "where they need it most" – whatever this means. It probably is race tight but, hopefully, not too much.

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 is said to be available to buy now at Adidas, although I'm yet to see it appear on the website (opens in new tab). Pricing information will be provided as soon as Adidas confirms it.