4 sugar-free ways to beat fatigue

Feeling tired all the time even though you're getting a decent amount of sleep? You could be dealing with fatigue. Many of us may be working from home right now, which in theory would mean a less hectic day to day schedule as it cuts out commuting to and from the office, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that life slows down.

In fact, with work and home responsibilities merged into the same environment, you could find yourself working your brain and body harder than usual. Whether you use your lunch breaks to do some house chores or try to keep the kids entertained in between zoom meetings, these things can accumulate and ultimately be the reason for your low energy levels.

“This year has had a huge strain on our energy levels – be it mentally, physically or even financially,” says John Nolan-Neylan, co-founder of Revvies , an energy fuelled snack brand. “It is now more important than ever that we are able to perk ourselves up and push through the tough times we are going through.”

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to combat this and none of them include quickly shoving a snickers bar down your throat for a short-term energy boost. Instead, here are four sugar-free ways to beat fatigue and have you feeling great again.

1. Green tea

Green tea may not contain as much caffeine as coffee, but it does have enough to make it effective in reducing fatigue and increasing our alertness as it includes an amino acid known as L-theanine. Overall, green tea will lower your stress levels and help to improve your quality of sleep which we all know has a direct impact on our mood and energy levels.

2. Ginseng

According to experts, Ginseng not only enhances your overall wellbeing but has been shown to help fight fatigue and boost energy levels. As an adaptogen, it supports and balances the stress hormones, neurotransmitters and other chemicals your body produces. Best of all, it can also help you to calm down when you’re finding it hard to relax.

3. Peppermint essential oil & rosemary

Certain essential oils are not only known to be great relaxers, hence why they’re commonly used in aromatherapy, but they’re also excellent energy boosters. Why? Because they can help you regain focus and stimulate your brain's focusing abilities. The scent of rosemary is also good for revitalising the mind, beating exhaustion and improving your memory. Add a few drops to an essential oil diffuser.

4. Kiwi

Increasing your magnesium intake is one of the best ways to boost your energy levels, and kiwi, in particular, has large amounts of this. According to the University of Otago, consuming two kiwi fruits a day can improve both your mood and energy levels.