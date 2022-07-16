Strengthen your lower abs with this super-simple 4-move home workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a quick, no equipment lower ab workout to tone your six-pack? You came to the right place! We have a super-fast, super-effective workout for you, designed by the ultra-talented Alo Moves (opens in new tab) instructors. And yes, this workout is exclusive to T3 readers and should get you in ship shape in no time.

Of course, you'll need to do a bit more work than just doing this workout once if you want to have a six-pack. Workouts targeting the core and lower abs will only get you so far; you also need to make sure you're diet is on point, too, if you're planning on shedding weight anytime soon.

Jade Morning (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Alo Moves Instructor Jade is a personal trainer and health coach whose workouts bring motivational magic combined with a serious sweat. Her methodology is the perfect culmination of strength and HIIT training that will keep you on your toes while placing an emphasis on proper form to prevent injuries.

That said, even if your ab muscles aren't visible at the moment, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the benefits of a fast, high heart rate-inducing workout such as this one. HIIT workouts have many benefits: they can be done anywhere and anytime, they raise heart rate and helps you use more energy (better for burning calories), and they can also help boost metabolism.

Ready to get going? Play the video below, and let's do this!

4-move lower ab home workout by Jade Morning

Fire up your lower abs with these four simple, yet effective moves demonstrated by Alo Moves fitness instructor Jade Morning. Make sure you press your hips and back into the ground for more of a burn when you get into 45-Degree Leg Lifts, Wide Leg Crunches, Cross Body V-Ups, and Reverse Crunches. Do 20 reps of each to squeeze in a quick lower core workout.

Exercises:

45-Degree Leg Lifts (x20)

Wide Leg Crunches (x20)

Cross Body V-Ups (x20)

Reverse Crunches (x20)

