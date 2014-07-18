The best handheld GPS devices 2014

Previous Next 2/8

Suunto Ambit 2

This sleek and stylish accessory is the perfect for the explorers out there. This tech-timepiece tells you everything including your speed, heart rate, altitude whilst also monitoring your whereabouts and the local weather conditions. You can also connect the GPS watch to your computer to monitor your fitness regime or to even install new apps onto the hard drive. It's more expensive, but the Ambit2 also packs a long battery life and a durable exterior – finished off with a 007-esque design for wilderness chic.

Price: £359 | Suunto

