The best handheld GPS devices 2014
The best GPS devices for walking, hiking, cycling and more
Five-inch, high-res-screen-touting GPS unit keeps you on track, with free lifetime European map upgrades and super-fast traffic updates.
Price: £300 | Garmin
This sleek and stylish accessory is the perfect for the explorers out there. This tech-timepiece tells you everything including your speed, heart rate, altitude whilst also monitoring your whereabouts and the local weather conditions. You can also connect the GPS watch to your computer to monitor your fitness regime or to even install new apps onto the hard drive. It's more expensive, but the Ambit2 also packs a long battery life and a durable exterior – finished off with a 007-esque design for wilderness chic.
Price: £359 | Suunto
The 62CSx is one of the most popular Garmin GPS handsets. Its versatile tech makes it perfect for hunters, mappers, geocachers and hikers with additional profiles for automotive and marine use too. Its rugged exterior is entirely rubberised for a comfortable grip so you can also hold it for long periods of time. Bonus features include USB connectivity so you can track your progress step-by-step. Ultimately it's an impressive all-rounder from Garmin that should prove equally reliable embarking on a range of adventures.
Price: $350 | Garmin
Don't be fooled by the price tag, the Digital Compass packs a whole bunch of features that might save you on ambitious trails. Fitted with a durable compass, built-in altimeter, barometer and weather forecaster so you're fully prepared to venture into nature's back garden. It's perfect for the outdoors with exceptionally accurate readings to help you keep your bearings – even when the path isn't visible. If your pockets aren't too deep – the Digital Compass is definitely a great value-for-money option.
Price: £29.43 | Celestron
This latest edition to the PN series delivers next-gen GPS capabilities that have been tested in some of the world's most desolate locations – so unless you're Bear Grylls it should be more than capable. DeLorme's PN-60 provides aerial imagery and nautical charts and is tailored with fully-waterproof capabilities. If you're expecting to get into some sticky situations – then this is definitely the best GPS for you.
Price: $399 | DeLorme
The Edge 800 is a handheld GPS computer specifically designed for cyclists – whether it be touring, commuting, competitive cycling and mountain biking. It has a built-in basemap with the technology to track your distance, speed, location and ascent/descent. Its touch screen display is rugged enough to stand up to the elements yet sensitive enough to respond to the touch of your glove hand. The 800 can certainly withstand some hard knocks with a tough endurable exterior that is entirely waterproof – so there's no need to avoid puddles. This biking accessory comes with a built-in basemap that shows major roads and cities – select your destination and the Edge 800 provides turn-by-turn navigation to guide your ride directly there.
Price: £299 | Garmin
The Forerunner is certainly a front-runner in Garmin GPS technology and if you're an avid cyclist with minimal handlebar space then this might be the best GPS for you. This compact unit from Garmin will keep tabs on everything from your change in elevation, mapping trails, time and average speed. There's even a heart rate monitor strap so you can see if your workout is scratching the surface. With its simple interface and novice menus, this handy piece of training tech does a good job – perfect for people just starting out.
Price: £179 | Garmin
The Oregon GP123 Handheld GPS Altimeter stores paths for up to 3 different locations giving clear and logical instructions, which is perfect for weekend walks and hiking holidays. It's aimed at average walkers and boasts useful features such as an LED flashlight, temperature gauge, weather forecaster and barometric pressure indicator – making this a budget option a worthwhile companion for the every day adventurer.
Price: £59.99 | Oregon