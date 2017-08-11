Watch live TV from anywhere in the world with a VPN

The smart media streaming service, Plex has just announced new options that allow its users to watch live TV on their Apple and Android devices. However, what if you want more channels than your cable subscription can provide and can’t justify the higher cost of satellite TV? By using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can bypass region blocks and watch TV channels from any country in the world.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are some of the best deals we found for bypassing region blocks and access content from all over the world:

1. VyprVPN - From $60 for 12 months

This VPN offers very fast performance and unlimited data usage for its users. VyprVPN has 700+ servers across more than 70 locations with over 200,000 shared IPs. The company also includes a number of great extras such as an auto-connect option, a kill switch and increased security thanks to its Chameleon protocol and VyprDNS. New customers can also get 25% off with this offer.

2. NordVPN - 2 Years for just $79

NordVPN is an ultra-secure VPN provider that supports up to six devices and protects its users with 2048-bit encryption, an automatic kill switch and strong DNS leak safeguards. This VPN also allows its customers to pay with bitcoin. The company is also running a promotion where new users can get a massive 72% discount off when they sign up for two years using the code 2YSpecial2017.

3. TunnelBear - Only $59.88 for 1 year

This VPN is a great choice for novice users that want a service that is simple to use and setup. TunnelBear offers a wide range of desktop and mobile clients. This VPN supports up to five devices and has 1,000 servers across 20+ locations. TunnelBear even has a free option with a 500MB per month data cap but with this deal you can raise that to 5GB.