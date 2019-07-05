The best Stranger Things merch: t-shirts, Nike, LEGO, Funko and more

Stranger Things season 3 has landed, and the world (at least, this nice right-side-up one) is taking another trip to Hawkins, Indiana.

Once you've finished bingeing (or maybe just while someone else is taking a toilet break), feed your ’80s fever with the best Stranger Things merch, from Funko figures to t-shirts to a special-edition Polaroid to one of the coolest LEGO sets ever.

They make perfect gifts for Stranger Things fans, or just a way to show off your love for the show.

(Image credit: Funko)

1. Funko Eleven & Demogorgon pack Iconic scene, cutesy figures Reasons to buy + Great-value double pack + Nice little recreation of the scene AU $60.36 View at Amazon

Eleven and the Demogorgon's climactic face off (well, as much as the Demogorgon has a face) is made predictably adorable by Funko here – this double-pack is a little diorama, showing Eleven pushing herself to the limit as she forces the monster against the wall.

Funko has tons of other options of course – ranging from Barb to Sunglasses Steve to the kids.

(Image credit: Size?)

2. Nike X Stranger Things t-shirt Go Tigers! Reasons to buy + Suitable actual gym class + Slightly more subtle way to wear your fandom

Yeah, you could get t-shirts with the classic ’80s-inspired Stranger Things poster artwork on, but isn't that a bit much? Rep your favourite fictional high school with this more subtle tee from Nike's collaboration with the show. It's made of soft cotton, and comes with the Nike logo on the back.

(Image credit: Lego)

3. LEGO Stranger Things: The Upside Down An extremely cool collector's edition set Reasons to buy + Unbelievably cool flippable set + Minifigs of the kids, Joyce, Hopper and the Demogorgon AU $349 View at Mighty Ape

In a first for LEGO, this set is a mirror image of itself – it's two versions of the Byers' house, and you flip the entire thing over to make either our world or the Upside Down more prominent. It's a really impressive thing, and you can see inside the house at the back, which is full of details from the show, including movie posters and 'missing' flyers (all of which have been adapted with LEGO humour), fairy lights, and more.

It's an extremely cool set (we've built it), and you can actually get a free LEGO Stranger Things poster exclusively with T3 at the moment, shown in the image above. There are 5,000 posters for the UK, and 5,000 for the US (but only those countries), and when they're gone.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

4. Polaroid OneStep 2 Stranger Things The instant camera revival came at the perfect time Reasons to buy + Really nice design + Range of films available AU $240 View at Amazon

What could be more ’80s than this? Polaroid has been selling its OneStep 2 cameras for a while, and you can buy film packs that give you different finishes, so your instant shots have exactly the feel you need. The shots that about 10 minutes to come out completely, so you're really getting the authentic experience. This special Stranger Things version of the camera comes in a lovely, faintly menacing, blue and red finish taken straight from the show's posters, and all the logos and text printed on it are upside down, of course.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

5. Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Roll up, roll up Reasons to buy + Everything you need to get started + Lovely retro packaging design AU $35.50 View at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons is in the midst of a huge revival of its own, and got some time in the spotlight in the first season of Stranger Things, with the boys' game giving them the inspiration for the name of the Demogorgon and the Upside Down. This starter pack has everything a group needs to start playing D&D, including an adventure based on the 'Hunt for the Thesselhydra' story the kids are playing in the show, a rules run-through, dice, sheets to create characters, and a pair of Demogorgon models just for good measure.

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Companion The inside story of making the show Reasons to buy + Exclusive info and access + Great design AU $30.33 View at Amazon

Go behind the camera with this official guide to the series, which includes interviews and insights from the creators as well as various actors, concept art, excerpts from first drafts of the scripts and pitches for Netflix, and loads of colour images of the work that goes into making the show. We love the design as well – the book comes battered and torn, like a well-loved artefact. One for superfans, or those who want to learn a little more about making TV.

(Image credit: Nike)

7. Nike X Stranger Things Air Tailwind 79 OG Collection Shoes made for running into the woods Reasons to buy + Beautifully retro and collectible + Really wearable

Nike's Stranger Things collection isn't just about the t-shirts – there are some seriously swish shoes in there too. This is our favourite pair: bang on trend, easy to wear with anything, and with an undeniably retro flair (and not just because they literally say "1985" on the back). They come with a great set of pins, and will sell out in minutes when they go on sale at 8am on July 12th – they'll be an instant collector's item, so do not sleep on ordering them if you get the chance.

(Image credit: Funko)

8. Stranger Things Funko Action Figures 3-pack Fully articulated! All your favourite characters! Collect them all! Reasons to buy + Nicely detailed figures + Really good price AU $63.04 View at Amazon

If you want a more normally proportioned set of figures than Funko's standard fare, this box containing Will, Dustin and the Demogorgon (a second set includes Mike, Eleven and Lucas) is a pleasingly classic style of action figure. And cheap, too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds A prequel novel to the series Reasons to buy + Expands on the story + Perfect summer read AU $17.25 View at Angus & Robertson

It's maybe aimed a little more in teen direction than the show (which is, to be fair, still pretty teeny), but the first novel is steeped in Stranger Things lore. It tells the story of Eleven's mother getting embroiled with Dr Brenner, leading up to her birth. Our pals at SFX magazine called it "a pacey, creepy book that does what any good prequel should: enhance the story it precedes… this is unmistakably Stranger Things." Perfect for your sunny holidays, post-binge of season three.

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Stranger Things Eggo Card Game Leggo your Eggo (when it's your turn) Reasons to buy + Fantastic box design + Easy to learn and play AU $62.27 View at Amazon

This game for two to six players will feel pretty familiar to anyone who's played Uno (ie nearly everyone). You can make people pick up cards, you can reverse the order and so on… but there's an added twist that every player starts in the Upside Down, and you can't win unless you're back in the normal world, which you'll need cards to do. And you can always send other players back into the Upside Down for good measure…