T3 Awards 2022: all the Gaming award winners announced – sponsored by Sky Broadband

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The T3 Awards 2022 have been the biggest and most competitive ever, with hundreds of amazing, game-changing products competing for a coveted T3 Winner award.

And the Gaming category of awards, sponsored by Sky Broadband, has been among the most fierce of all, with an amazing selection of gaming gear on display.

But winners have been chosen by the T3 Awards judges and right here we reveal who has won the best gaming headset, best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboard, best gaming monitor, best gaming chair and best gaming accessory awards in 2022.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Head on over to T3's best gaming headsets buying guide and you'll see a collection of superb headsets for gamers that deliver quality sound, comfort and features. These are the features that we prize most in gaming headsets and, in 2022, gamers have more choice than ever before in terms of personalised audio experiences.

But arguably the set that managed to deliver all this, as well as a huge dose of style, most over the past year is the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, which the T3 Awards 2022 judges selected for its incredible audio quality, high comfort and gorgeous styling.

In T3's Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal review our reviewer gave the headset a maximum score of 5 stars and concluded that:

"If you're an Xbox or PC gamer and want a premium headset that offers basically the best of everything, then the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal is it. This headset takes gaming headsets to a new level and, providing you can afford its very expensive price point, then it is a no-brainer purchase."

And the T3 judges agreed. As such, we're really happy to announce that the winner of the Best Gaming Headset award at the T3 Awards 2022 is the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal.

Best Gaming Headset shortlist

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless, Audeze Penrose, Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, Astro A50 Wireless Gen 4, Asus ROG Delta S Animate

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer DeathAdder V2 has been around for years now, but that hasn't stopped it still delivering what is according to the T3 Awards 2022 judges the best pound-for-pound gaming mouse experience in the world. Razer really nailed it with the original DeathAdder and, with the V2, took gaming mice close to perfection.

The Razer DeathAdder V2's blend of performance, ergonomics, features, style and affordability saw the T3 Awards 2022 judges unable to look past it as the number one gaming mouse that they'd recommend to most gamers. This wired rodent was built to last and really lives up to its tag line of "ergonomics without equal", delivering a superb experience for palm, claw and fingertip grip-type PC gamers.

Naturally, in T3's Razer DeathAdder V2 review, we gave this gaming mouse a maximum score of 5 stars.

That's why the Razer DeathAdder V2 sits atop T3's best gaming mouse buying guide, and why we're happy to announce that its the winner of the Best Gaming Mouse award at the T3 Awards 2022.

Best Gaming Mouse shortlist

Razer DeathAdder V2, Roccat Kone XP, Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series, SteelSeries Rival 5, Trust GXT 980 Redex, HyperX Pulsefire Haste, Asus ROG Gladius III Wireless

(Image credit: Das Keyboard)

What do gamers want from a gaming keyboard? Well, simply put, here at T3 we feel they look for a level of build quality, key performance and features that regular keyboards just can't offer. Style, software and ergonomics are important, too, and if all these things are successfully rolled together then a maker, in our opinion, is onto delivering something pretty special.

Which is exactly what Das Keyboard has managed to do with the Das Keyboard 5QS, a gaming keyboard that not only got given a maximum score of 5 stars in T3's Das Keyboard 5QS review but also now sits a top T3's best gaming keyboard buying guide as "the best gaming keyboard for most people".

The T3 Awards 2022 judges agreed, too, being won over the the board's premium Gamma Zulu key switches, top-quality aluminium build, sleek understated style and plenty of customisation options. As you'd expect for a gaming keyboard, the 5QS also delivers some pretty trick per-key RGB lighting and a powerful piece of software to control it all.

Simply put, the Das Keyboard 5QS is a stunning gaming keyboard and we're proud to announce that it is the winner of the Best Gaming Keyboard award at the T3 Awards 2022.

Best Gaming Keyboard shortlist

Das Keyboard 5QS, Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series, Roccat Vulcan TKL, Razer Huntsman V2, Trust GXT 856 Torac, Asus ROG Claymore II

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you were to ask most gamers what their dreaming gaming monitor would be, it would almost certainly deliver large screen real estate, a high maximum resolution and refresh rate, plenty of connectivity options, support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Pro, as well as some level of HDR support and RGB lighting, too.

And, as we detail in our Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review, that's exactly what this dream-level gaming monitor delivers, offering that package in a simply stunning (and huge) 49-inch widescreen curved package. Honestly, the Neo G9 is unlike any other gaming monitor on the market, measuring in at 45.3 inches x 21.1 inches x 16.5 inches (that's 1151 mm x 536 mm x 419 mm) and a weight of 32 pounds (14.5 kilograms).

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is very expensive, yes, but the T3 Awards 2022 judges couldn't look past just what a stunning, premium, top-level gaming experience it delivered, with its brilliant picture quality and buckets of screen real estate leaving them in awe. For PC gamers it is heaven sent.

Which is why we're thrilled to announce that the Best Gaming Monitor award at the T3 Awards 2022 goes to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9.

Best Gaming Monitor shortlist

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR, LG UltraGear 34GN850, BENQ Mobiuz EX2710, Huawei MateView GT, Hannspress HG342PCB, Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX

(Image credit: SecretLab)

A good gaming chair can, simply put, elevate your in-game performance. It can also guarantee a comfort and support upgrade, too, making it one of the most important gaming accessories a gamer can buy (and especially PC gamers).

That's why T3 spends so much time reviewing and rating the best gaming chairs on the market. And, if you look at that guide today, you'll see one product recommended above all others – the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022.

And, that's for a very good reason. In our Secretlab Titan Evo review our reviewer gave the chair a maximum score of 5 stars, praising its quality upholstery and build quality, smart magnetic head pillow and armrests, excellent seat base ergonomics and next-gen in-built 4-way lumbar support system.

Simply put, the Titan Evo earned its title as "the best gaming chair for most people".

And, after evaluating it along with a series of other quality gaming chairs, the T3 Awards 2022 judges agreed. As such, we're very happy to announce that the winner of the Best Gaming Chair award at the T3 Awards 2022 is the Secretlab Titan Evo.

Best Gaming Chair shortlist

Secretlab Titan Evo, Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather, Brazer Phantom Elite, Razer Iskur, Andaseat Kaiser 2

(Image credit: Nacon)

Gaming accessories, from headsets to controllers to expanded storage and more should elevate the standard gaming experience, and that is exactly what the winner of the T3 Awards 2022 Best Gaming Accessory award does. It's a controller for Xbox (and PC) that upgrades the standard Xbox controller experience.

The Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller looks great, feels great in the hand and offers a load of great performance and customisation features. Yes, this is a wired controller, but it delivers full button mapping support for customising your controller, as well as four extra shortcut buttons around the back.

The customisation doesn't stop there, either, as the X Pro lets you change up both joystick stems and caps, add or remove weight with an in-built weights system and, through its software, tweak everything from D-pad sensitivity to trigger responsiveness. All these tweaks can then, of course, be saved to a profile, too, meaning you can set up different load-outs for different gamers or games.

The controller also has a headphone jack that supports Dolby Atmos headphones and has really ergonomic grips that prevent controller slide even when the palms get sweaty.

For all these reasons and more we are therefore pleased to announce that the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller is the winner of the Best Gaming Accessory award at the T3 Awards 2022.

Best Gaming Accessory shortlist

Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller, Turtle Beach Recon Controller, Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB, WD Black P10, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, Nanoleaf Shapes Starter Kit – Sonic Edition, TP-Link Archer GX90 AX6600 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router