Should I buy the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller for Xbox Series X|S?

If you've been discussing the best Xbox controllers then the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller may well have come up in conversation: it's one of the elite Xbox (and Windows) controllers out there, and it comes with a price tag to match its premium quality.

Both the hardware and software impress here. The controller is really well made from a manufacturing perspective, and then there are plenty of customisation options available once you install the Nacon software that runs on Xbox consoles as well as Windows PCs.

Those of you wanting to give your gaming setup a substantial upgrade would do well to consider the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller – and you can pick out more devices with our carefully curated guides to the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming chairs.

Should I buy the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller?

(Image credit: Nacon)

If you're interested in precision engineered input devices for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, then you should certainly think about getting the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller – and it will work with older Xbox One consoles and Windows PCs as well. This is a device that suits serious gamers who don't mind paying to improve their console setup.

While there are a lot of well-made Xbox controllers out there, this Nacon model certainly looks, feels and works like one of the most premium models currently available. As we'll get on to shortly, it's packed with useful features and extras, and it could make the difference between success and defeat during your next high-octane gaming session.

On the other hand, if Xbox gaming is only a casual hobby for you – if you're only spending a few hours a month gaming rather than a few hours a day – perhaps the Nacon Revolution X Pro isn't an expense that you can justify. Bear in mind that Xbox consoles come with a bundled controller in the box as well.

What are the specs of the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller?

(Image credit: Nacon)

When it comes to Xbox controllers, there aren't really specs as such, because they're all specced out the same – more or less – to match the blueprint that Microsoft has laid down. You get all the standard buttons, including the two joysticks, the D-pad, bumpers and triggers on the left and the right, and of course the X, Y, A and B buttons as well.

We should mention that this is a wired and not a wireless controller, and it comes with a detachable, 3-metre USB-C to USB-A cable to hook up to an Xbox or a Windows computer. There's also a headphone jack here, for a more private audio experience, as well as support for Dolby Atmos for headphones (as long as whatever you're watching or playing supports the standard as well).

The overall dimensions of the device aren't significantly different from the standard Xbox controller, while the only colour that this particular controller is available in is black – if you're looking for something with more flair in the design aesthetics department, or at least an alternative shade, then you're going to have to take your business elsewhere.

What are the best features of the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller?

(Image credit: Nacon)

It's difficult to know where to start when it comes to the best features of the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller, because there are so many candidates. For example, via the free Revolution X software for Xbox and Windows there are plenty of customisation options to work through, so you can reconfigure buttons or the joysticks to work in different ways to their defaults if needed.

Another feature you get through the software is support for multiple profiles: if you've got more than one player using the controller, or you just want to set the device up differently for different games, then that's possible with this piece of kit. Everything from the sensitivity of the D-pad to the responsiveness of the triggers can be edited.

The customisation options extend to the weight of the controller as well. There are six different weights included, so you can swap and change them as needed to get your perfect – add in the premium materials and the spot-on ergonomics and it really is a strong contender for the best Xbox controller on the market at the moment. Given the strength of the competition, that's quite an achievement.

What else do I need to know about the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller?

(Image credit: Nacon)

There's not much else to say about the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller – it's a high-quality, reliable, super-responsive controller that works with the current generation and previous generation of Xbox consoles. It'll work as soon as you plug it in, but plenty of customisation options are available if you need them.

One customisation option we haven't mentioned yet is the ability to swap out the joystick tops for either concave or convex buttons – whatever you feel most comfortable with, you can use. If you don't want to delve into all these customisation options then you don't need to, but that's really what you're paying for with this controller.

Speaking of the price, it's definitely towards the higher end of the scale in the Xbox controller category (check the widgets embedded on this page for the best deals for the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller currently available online). However, we think that if you're a serious gamer that wants a controller to match, you're not going to be disappointed with what you get with this.

What are the alternatives to the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

A quick glance at our best Xbox controllers guide is enough to realise that there are a lot of top-notch options out there if you're looking for an input device upgrade for your Microsoft-made console (or indeed your PC running Microsoft's operating system). The Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller is a great controller, but you do have alternatives.

Consider the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (pictured above), for example. Unlike the Nacon model, it's wireless, giving you full freedom of movement while you're gaming. It also boasts features such as button remapping, custom profiles, and plenty of options for personalising your gameplay experience. Plus, it's made by Microsoft, so you would think it offers seamless Xbox and Windows connectivity.

For something a little cheaper, the Turtle Beach Recon Controller is worth a look too. Despite being more affordable, it still supports multiple profiles and the ability to customise the controls, while there are also some neat audio enhancements on offer if you plug a headset into the device.