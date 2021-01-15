SecretLab Titan SoftWeave vs GTPlayer Gaming Chair: Which gaming chair is right for you?

Getting one of the best gaming chairs is a must if you game on the regular but struggle to find a comfortable place to do your virtual adventuring. But, with so much choice out there, it’s easy to settle for a piece of dedicated furniture that seems good enough. Well, we’re here to compare two of the best chairs you can buy so you don’t have to.

So, if you’d like to know how a more premium gaming chair compares to a budget one – specifically the SecretLab Titan SoftWeave Fabric Gaming Chair and the GTPlayer Gaming Chair – we’ve got all the comparisons you need to make an informed choice.

As remember, not every gamer is the same, and while one gaming chair might be ideal for one, it might be overkill or underkill for another. That's why it's important to do your research well and really think which chair suits your requirements (and budget) best.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE FABRIC GAMING CHAIR VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: SPECS

(Image credit: SecretLab)

The Titan SoftWeave has a solid construction, with a height of 175-200cm (depending on your adjustments) and a maximum suggested weight of 130kg. That steel frame construction ensures its ready to take prolonged use, with a solid aluminium alloy base and full-length backrest giving you plenty of support when you’re in for a real session.

The GTPlayer Gaming Chair has dimensions of 53cm x 54cm x 124cm, with a total weight of 25kg and a maximum suggested weight of 150kg (making it noticeably studier than the Titan SoftWeave). It features a metal frame and backrest so it should stand up to long sessions of Call of Duty: Warzone or Apex Legends.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE FABRIC GAMING CHAIR VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: FEATURES

(Image credit: GTPlayer)

The Titan SoftWeave features one of the most popular components in mid-tier and high-end gaming chairs right now – 4D armrests. No, they’re not operating at a higher dimension, but they do move in four different directions, enabling you to adjust the chair to suit your size and the task at hand (be it relaxed on your own, or poised while streaming.

The GTPlayer Gaming Chair doesn’t have 4D armrests (just regular ones), but it does feature an adjustable incline from 90-170-degrees. It also comes with removable headrest and lumbar cushions should you want to add in an extra layer of comfort and support while you’re playing.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE FABRIC GAMING CHAIR VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: COMFORT

(Image credit: SecretLab)

The Titan from SecretLab actually comes in a variety of colours and finishes, but we feel the SoftWeave is a real cut above the rest thanks to its ultra-soft fabric. The fabric is made from a dense short yarn that’s ideal for comfort and ticking that all import aesthetics box. The fabric is also breathable and durable, so it won’t wear out after extended use.

With its removable cushions, the GTPlayer Gaming Chair adds a little more comfort to an otherwise spartan affair. The leather finish is comfortable, and the stitching is of high quality so it shouldn’t wear out too quickly. Overall, the ergonomic design should serve as a great entry level chair for the budding gamer or streamer.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE FABRIC GAMING CHAIR VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: SUPPORT

(Image credit: GTPlayer)

As more of a premium gaming chair, you can expect lots of support functionality. Alongside those four-directional armrests, the Titan SoftWeave also comes with built-in lumbar support (rather than just a cushion), which you can adjust via a knob on the backrest of the chair. It’s a really handy function, especially if you suffer more lower back pains when sat upright for too long.

The GTPlayer Gaming Chair is pretty basic but does including a lumbar support rest to help alleviate lower back pain when playing for long sessions of play. It also comes with a headrest pillow, but that’s about it when it comes to support.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE FABRIC GAMING CHAIR VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: PRICING AND VERDICT

(Image credit: SecretLab)

In terms of price, the Titan SoftWeave comes in at around £430/$500 for the standard model. While it is at the higher end of the gaming chair spectrum, you are getting a high-quality construction and one of the nicest fabrics finishes you can buy in gaming chair form. And with its built-in lumbar support, it’s a very easy recommendation from us here at T3.

The GTPlayer will set you back around £160, and you can pick one up on a variety of colours (including black as well as a white and blue variant). As an entry level chair when you’re upgrading from a regular seat in your home, the GTPlayer is a great choice. It might not have the bells and whistles of the Titan SoftWeave but it’ll keep you comfortable and supported when it matters.

