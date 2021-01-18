Otty Aura Hybrid vs Eve Lighter Hybrid mattress: Which budget hybrid is better?

Hybrid mattresses combine springs and foam to bring you the benefits of both, while avoiding the disadvantages of each. The Otty Aura Hybrid and Eve Lighter Hybrid are two newcomers to the ‘bed in a box’ mattress market at relatively affordable prices. So what do they have to offer, and which should you go for?

In this article, we’ll bring you all the information you need to make your buying decision, including a look at the construction, design and pricing of each mattress. For further inspiration, check out our guide to the best mattresses overall, and our collection of the best cheap mattress deals available right now.

Otty Aura Hybrid vs Eve Lighter Hybrid: Background and range

Otty is one of the less well known mattress manufacturers in the UK, but it’s also one of the most interesting. The company is keen on workplace equality and diversity, and its Leeds-based warehouse is run by its own disabled workforce. They also donate a large number of returned mattresses to local charities and organisations. Note, though, that while Otty is a UK company, its mattresses are all manufactured in China.

CEO Michal Szlas says he set up Otty in 2016 because he personally couldn’t find a mattress he liked that was affordable. The Otty Aura Hybrid Mattress is its cheapest hybrid yet, starting at £349 – a full £50 cheaper than its standard Otty Hybrid Mattress .

Founded in 2014, Eve is best known for its Eve Original mattress, which is all-foam. Eve currently has six mattresses in its range, priced from £299 (for the Eve Lighter mattress) to £948 (for the Eve Premium mattress). The Lighter Hybrid mattress sits squarely in the middle of this selection, price-wise, starting at £429. All its mattresses are made in the UK except for the Premium, which is designed in UK and produced in Belgium.

Otty Aura Hybrid vs Eve Lighter Hybrid: Construction

(Image credit: Otty)

Otty Aura Hybrid

The Aura hybrid mattress is 230mm deep and contains 70% springs to 30% foam. It's encased in a thick-knit cover that’s removable and machine-washable.

The top layer of the mattress is 30mm of temperature regulating memory foam, which is infused with Cool Blue Gel to help prevent heat from building up. Below this is another 30mm of high-density foam designed to relieve pressure points.

These lie atop the main 140mm core, which boasts 1,000 pocket springs. This is encased in foam side support, which is perforated to further enhance cooling. This all sits on a supportive layer of HD base foam.

(Image credit: Eve)

Eve Lighter Hybrid

The Eve Lighter Hybrid is 200mm deep and made up of a combination of pocket springs and Eve’s proprietary evecomfort foam. The moisture-wicking cover, made of 98% polyester and 2% elastane, is removable and machine-washable.

Below this lie a 30mm top layer of open-cell evecomfort foam. The core is a 90mm section of 650 pocket springs, encased in 25mm of foam casing. This all rests on a supportive layer of base foam.

Verdict: Otty wins

Both mattresses are well constructed, with good quality materials and cooling elements built in. However, quite simply the greater depth of the Otty makes it the superior model, and more likely to remain solid and supportive over time.

Otty Aura Hybrid vs Eve Lighter Hybrid: Comfort

Otty Aura Hybrid

With excellent airflow, a generous amount of pocket springs and a nice-feeling combination of foam layers, the Otty Aura Hybrid offers an impressive level of comfort and support for its low price. You’ll feel neither ‘stuck in’ the mattress, like in traditional memory foam model, nor ‘lying on top’ as with purely spring mattresses. Instead, this mattress hits a lovely sweet spot in between the two extremes. We’d give it a 6 out of 10 for firmness.

Eve Lighter Hybrid

The Eve Lighter Hybrid does a great job of combining the pressure relieving qualities of memory foam with the support provided by pocket springs. This helps promote good spinal alignment and a good balance between ‘bounce’ and ‘cradled’, that’s a cut above all-foam mattresses. It limits motion transfer and controls temperature well too. We’d call it a 7 out of 10 for firmness.

Verdict: Draw

Although they’re constructed in different ways, both mattresses provide similarly high levels of comfort, support and temperature regulation. However, if you prefer a firmer mattress, you’re better off with the Eve, while the Otty is closer to a true medium-firm.

Otty Aura Hybrid vs Eve Lighter Hybrid: The small print

(Image credit: Eve)

Otty Aura Hybrid

Otty offers free weekday delivery on all its mattresses, or you can pay £40 for premium delivery, which includes collection of your old mattress. Once you’ve purchased, you’ll get an email which links you to an external diary system, or offers you a choice of delivery dates.

Otty offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year guarantee on all its mattresses.

Eve Lighter Hybrid

Eve offers a free delivery service to the UK mainland. If you live in the Channel Islands, Scottish Highlands and Islands, you may be charged an extra £30; you’ll be informed of this before you complete checkout. With standard delivery, Eve delivers between 8am and 7pm, and you’ll be notified on the day of delivery. Up to three delivery attempts will be made. Alternatively, you can pay £15 to choose the day of your delivery. For an extra £20, you can have your existing mattress removed as well.

Eve offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year guarantee on all its mattresses.

Verdict: Draw

Both companies offer similar delivery conditions, free trial periods and warranties.

Otty Aura Hybrid vs Eve Lighter Hybrid: Pricing

The Otty Aura Hybrid costs £349.99 for a single, £499.99 for a double, £599.99 for a King and £699.99 for a Super King.

The Eve Lighter Hybrid costs £429 for a single, £579 for a double, £679 for a King and £779 for a Super King.

Verdict: Otty wins

The Otty Aura Hybrid is considerably cheaper at standard prices than the Eve Lighter Hybrid. That said, you may not need to pay full price on either of them, as both Eve and Otty run regular offers and discounts. Check out the best current prices below, and check out the following roundups: Eve discount codes and deals , and OTTY discount codes and deals .

Should I buy the Otty Aura Hybrid or Eve Lighter Hybrid?

In truth, it's a close-run thing, as both of these hybrid mattresses are well made, offer a good level of comfort, support and cooling, and are overall excellent value. If we had to choose between them, though, we'd probably opt for the Otty Aura Hybrid, on the basis that it's both considerably deeper (at 230mm to the Eve's 200mm), and cheaper to boot. That said, if you're a front or back sleeper, or someone with a heavier build, you'll be better off with the Eve Lighter Hybrid, as it is the firmer of the two mattresses.