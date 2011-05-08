Hot 100 under 200 pounds

Previous Next 1/14

Creative Ziio

Creative Ziio

Available in 7-inch and 10-inch varieties, the Creative Ziio come in 8GB and 16GB storage sizes and sport Google Android 2.1, which we imagine could get bumped up to Android 3.0.

Standout features include an inbuilt front-facing camera and accompanying mics for video chatting, full Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and Creative's X-Fi Crystalizer and X-Fi Expand technologies for superior audio performance.

Price: £200 (7-inch)

Link: Creative