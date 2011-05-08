By Michael Sawh
Hot 100 under 200 pounds
Grab the most desirable tech without breaking the bank
Creative Ziio
Available in 7-inch and 10-inch varieties, the Creative Ziio come in 8GB and 16GB storage sizes and sport Google Android 2.1, which we imagine could get bumped up to Android 3.0.
Standout features include an inbuilt front-facing camera and accompanying mics for video chatting, full Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and Creative's X-Fi Crystalizer and X-Fi Expand technologies for superior audio performance.
Price: £200 (7-inch)
Link: Creative
Bamboo Dolmen Radio
Waking you up in style, the Dolmen AM/FM stereo clock radio houses a large backlit LCD display which should also suit ardent night time listeners. Doubling as an amplifier for your MP3 player, two large central knobs control frequency and volume all strewn together in a sleek bamboo and aluminium casing, showing off your green credentials.
Price: £69
Link: Conran Shop
House of Marley Headphone Collection
Supported by the Marley family, all models from this collection use sustainable materials - FSC-certified wood, as well as recyclable aluminium and plastic. Even the packaging is recycled, and a portion of each sale goes to charity.
The cans themselves are split into Jammin' (budget), Freedom (mid-range) and Destiny (high end), and are as colourful as you'd expect.
Price: From $60
Link: House of Marley
Dyson Digital Slim DC35
A cross between a handheld dust buster and a fully fledged home vacuum, this pivoting stick is an incredible feat of home appliance engineering.
The DC35's lithium battery keeps a steady flow of power to the digital motor throughout its battery life and the Root Cyclone technology that we all know and love means it doesn't lose any suction as it cleans.
Price: £200
Link: Dyson
Amazon Kindle
Rumours of a colour Kindle have been doing the rounds for a few months now, but the e-reader only really took off with the introduction of the cheaper version last Christmas. The six-inch E-ink display got 50% better contrast, the device slimmed down, and storage doubled to hold 3,500 e-books. And with e-books outselling paperbacks at amazon.com, the Kindle is definitely the next chapter in reading.
Price: £111
Link: Amazon
iPod Nano with Griffin Technology Slap Flexible wristband
The current-gen iPod Nano is a technological wonder, boasting one of the smallest multi-touch touchscreen displays in the world and some killer features.
Combine it with one of Griffin's straps - available in a myriad day-glow colours - to turn it into a watch the likes of which Dick Tracy would go weak at the knees for.
Price: £15 (wristband), £115 (iPod Nano)
Pantone Cases
There are nine iPhone and four iPad cases in this vivid range, which add a splash of colour to your grayscale Apple tech.
As you'd expect from Pantone, every colour available proudly bares its specific ID code, and they're made of non-slip, protective silicone. The Apple iPad cases even offer a 3x3-inch space for logo or text engraving.
Price: From $25
Link: Pantone Universe
Altec Lansing Octiv Stage MP450
The iPad is such a thing of wonderment that it deserves better than to be simply flung onto the nearest surface.
AL's dock provides a stand that's equal in design simplicity to Apple's tablet, while also providing charging and a heftier speaker for playing video and music. The ace in the hole is a sturdy swivel, which lets you dock it in portrait or landscape mode.
Price: £130
Link: Altec Lansing
TomTom Nike+ SportsWatch GPS
This watch captures your location during a run using TomTom tech, and logs your time, distance, pace, and calories burned. Sync it to your PC via USB and it'll map your tracks and upload your stats for others to see. If that's not encouragement enough, it motivates you verbally with 'attaboys', and reminds you if you haven't run for five days, like a wrist-based personal trainer.
Price: £180
Link: Nike Plus
D-Link Boxee Box
Like the idea of Apple TV but don't like being pinned to iTunes? D-link's cube now brings your TV access to Youtube, iPlayer, 4od, Channel 5, indiemoviesonline and MUBI movies, all over WiFi or Ethernet.
The bundled remote control and inbuilt UI are both easy to use, making accessing content a breeze, while it'll also playback content from USB and SD card.
Price: £190
Link: Boxee
Silver Xbox 360 controller
The official Microsoft Xbox 360 controller gets a lick of paint, re-designed analog sticks and crucially a new transformer D-pad that can switch between standard disc and raised styles.
For fighting game fans, the new D-pad should improve accuracy, response and is ideally suited for pulling off those combos that have eluded you for so long.
Price: £45
Link: Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Kinect
With three microphones, two cameras and sophisticated processing power stuck inside, Kinect's small form-factor belies some seriously impressive tech.
The motion-control sensor that makes controllers redundant has been a massive success and with good reason: it redefines how we play and is making gaming even more universally appealing than the Wii managed in 2007.
Price: £130
Link: Xbox
Sony PlayStation Move
Nintendo may have banked its motion-sensing millions first, but that's not to say it's gaming's best in class. Sony's science fiction-esque re-imagining of the Wii's dual wand-like controllers for the PS3 ups the tech ante, tracking protruding RGB LED orbs by webcam to more accurately ascertain distance, while accelerometers, magnetometers and angular rate sensors deal with inertia. With a feast of HD and 3D games to command. It's the only way to waggle.
Price: £51
Link: PlayStation
Atomic Floyd Mini Darts
Beats By Dre made black and red the default colour option for the fashion-conscious headphone shopper, but Atomic Floyd has added function to the fashion.
Not only does it have a dual-filter mic for seamless iPhone and BlackBerry chat, but also comfy dual-injected silicone eartips for two-way isolation that keep the dirty, noisy world out of your James Blake, while simultaneously locking in the sounds to minimise nasty commuter stares.
Price: £155
Link: Atomic Floyd