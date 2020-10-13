The best streaming VPN for accessing blocked content 2020

The best VPN services are often seen as simply applications for improving online security and privacy, but while they are great for these things, another other area where they can be incredibly helpful is streaming.

With a streaming VPN, you can access the latest TV shows, movies, sports and songs by circumventing geo-restrictions. They’re also great for unblocking streaming sites when you go on holiday and getting around network issues like bandwidth throttling.

The best streaming VPN will offer access to all major streaming platforms including Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime and more, thousands of servers, impressive speeds, unlimited bandwidth, multi-platform apps and improved privacy. To help you choose the right provider for you, here we’ve rounded up our favourite streaming VPN services for accessing blocked content.

1. ExpressVPN – the best streaming VPN on the market

ExpressVPN is the best overall VPN on the market, and it also impresses when it comes to streaming. Highlights include 3,000 servers, access to Netflix, high speeds, great security features and so much more. Plus, T3 readers can claim three months free on any 12-month plan, saving you 49% compared to paying monthly.

2. Surfshark – excellent streaming for those on a budget

The most affordable VPN on the market is Surfshark, with prices costing a bargain $2.50/£2 per month. But you still get a load of high-quality features, including 1700 servers, the ability to unblock pretty much every streaming platform, and support for unlimited devices.

The best streaming VPNs in 2020:

Of all the VPN services we’ve tried out, this British Virgin Islands-based company has impressed us the most. It provides excellent speeds, features, security and connections across the world.

When it comes to accessing blocked content, ExpressVPN has you covered thanks to its vast network of more than 3,000 servers in 94 countries. They’ll enable you to access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN and loads of other popular streaming platforms. Another advantage for streaming is unlimited bandwidth, which means you’ll be able to watch as many TV shows and movies as you want without having to worry about slow speeds.

ExpressVPN also offers a range of great security and privacy features, including a kill switch, private DNS, 256-bit encryption, a strict no-logs policy and comprehensive privacy guides. There are apps for almost all operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and even routers, but the downside is that you’ll only be able to connect 5 devices at once.

However, if you ever need a question answered, you can make use of a 24/7 live chat, and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee should you want to cancel.

Exclusive offer – save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans

If you want a service that won’t break the bank and still packs a punch, you should check out Surfshark. It’s not only one of the best VPNs on the market, but also provides the best value for your money.

Surfshark boasts more than 1,700 servers across 63 countries, which will allow you to unblock Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, DAZN and many other streaming sites. One of the things we love about Surfshark is that it provides support for unlimited devices, so you’ll be able to stream content on all of your devices. Other great features for streaming include fast servers, unlimited content and apps for a range of different operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows and Mac.

Another area where Surfshark excels is security and privacy, protecting users from online threats like malware, phishing, trackers and advertisements. There’s also a whitelister, a kill switch, a no-logs policy, private DNS and leak protection, as well as 256-bit encryption. The cheapest price plan works out at a measly $2.49/£2 per month, but it’s also worth pointing out that there is a 30-day money-back period and 24/7 support if you’re not happy with the service.

Click to head through to the Surfshark website

What impresses us about NordVPN is the fact that it’s been designed with security and privacy in mind, which is great for those who want to access blocked content without having to worry about third-parties spying on them.

You won’t have any problems accessing content internationally as NordVPN has more than 5,000 servers in 59 countries, and they’re capable of delivering impressive speeds. NordVPN will let you access Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, DAZN and other streaming sites.

NordVPN is highly focused on security and privacy, providing features such as Double VPN (which uses two servers for routing internet data), malware protection, a DNS leak test, a no logs policy and a kill switch. What’s more, you can use up 6 devices with your account and have plenty of affordable subscription plans to choose from. On top of all of this, you also get 24/7 support and 30 days to ask for your money back.

Click to head through to the NordVPN website

If you want to use a VPN primarily for unblocking content across the world, then you’re going to need a large choice of servers. It’s pretty difficult to beat CyberGhost here as it offers more than 7,000 servers globally.

With these, you’ll be able to access streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, Hulu and ESPN. But, unfortunately, in our most recent testing CyberGhost was unable to unblock iPlayer. It's worked in the past, but we can't say how long it'll be until a fix is implemented. However, features like unlimited bandwidth, fast speeds and support for 7 devices will also help to provide an exceptional streaming experience on the services that you can access.

The features don’t end there, though; there’s also a kill switch, a no-logs policy, 256-bit encryption, DNS and leak protection, a range of apps, different VPN protocols, 24/7 live support and a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is probably the longest refund policy offered by a VPN company.

Click to head through to the CyberGhost website

Last on our list of favourite VPNs for streaming is IPVanish. While its network of 1,500 VPN servers is more modest than the other providers, you won't have any trouble accessing international streaming sites.

In fact, IPVanish will let you access top streaming sites such as Netflix, Disney Plus and YouTube. However, if you love watching British television, you’ll be left disappointed as IPVanish has issues accessing BBC iPlayer.

IPVanish is still one to consider due to the fact that it provides a variety of great features. These include 256-bit encryption, a SOCKS5 web proxy, 250GB of SugarSync encrypted storage, the IKEv2, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec VPN protocols, as well as unlimited bandwidth.

The icing on the cake, however, is IPVanish's unlimited connections policy - you'll be able to use your single subscription on as many devices as you like, whether that's 10 or 100. Just like many of the other providers in the list, IPVanish comes with 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you don't like the service, you can always claim back your cash within a month.

Click to head through to the IPVanish website

What makes a good streaming VPN?

When looking to choose a streaming VPN that will provide a great experience, you want a provider with access to lots of streaming platforms, a large server network so that you’re able to watch the latest content internationally, fast speeds to prevent issues like buffering, unlimited bandwidth and great apps for streaming content on a range of devices.

Of course, no provider is truly perfect, and some are better in certain areas than others. But these are the things you should consider if you want to improve the way you stream TV shows, movies, sports and music.

Can you get a free streaming VPN?

Everyone likes a freebie, and there are certainly hundreds of free VPN services out there. But if you want a great streaming experience, you’re better off choosing a premium option. Free services won’t give you access to many streaming platforms, are usually very slow (so you can expect buffering) and impose data caps.

Generally, they’re not great to use and are only suited towards simple tasks. Plus, a lot of these services are spammy. Anyhow, you could always just opt for a super cheap provider like Surfshark if you’re concerned about pricing.

