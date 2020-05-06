Best gaming headsets 2020: high fidelity gaming headphones

Our best gaming headsets 2020 guide is the only one you need, covering all the finest gaming headphones available on the market right now – you can use it to narrowing down the best set of gaming cans no matter what type of gamer you are, what gaming devices you've got, or what budget you're working to.

We've packed our round-up with a wide range of top-tier options: the best gaming headset for PC, the best gaming headset for the PS4, and the best headset for the Xbox One are all covered. We've also got the best gaming headsets for the Nintendo Switch, if you're a portable gamer.

While these headsets cover a wide variety of price points, at no point have we compromised on audio quality – we know that your games have to sound their very best, and these devices will put your ears right in the middle of the action, whether you're hearing birdsong or planets exploding.We absolutely won't accept sup-par sonics at T3.

Underneath our list of top gaming headphones, we've also included some useful advice on what to look for if you're shopping for a new gaming headset, wireless or otherwise, which you can apply no matter what your situation.

Best gaming headsets: the best headphones for gaming

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is the best gaming headset in the world for Sony PlayStation 4 gamers.

1. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless The best gaming headset for PS4 gamers Reasons to buy + Hi-Res Certified audio + 40ft wireless range + Excellent wireless transmitter Today's Best Deals AU $275 View at Mighty Ape

The best wireless gaming headset on the market today, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, is an awesome piece of kit, delivering a best-in-class audio experience for PS4 gamers.

The headset not only features a dual-wireless audio system that allows for both 2.4G and Bluetooth connections simultaneously (meaning you can listen to music or chat while gaming), it also comes packing Hi-Res capable speaker drivers and lossless audio too.

A very impressive 40-feet range, well-built wireless transmitter, lightweight aluminium construction, and swappable dual-battery power system complete a superb all-round package.

Simply put, T3.com hasn't heard better from a wireless gaming headset in 2020, and if you are shopping for a pair of PS4 gaming headphones with a high-end budget, then you need look no further.

For Xbox One gamers the LucidSound LS35X are a great gaming headset choice.

2. LucidSound LS35X The best gaming headset for Xbox One gamers Reasons to buy + Connects directly to Xbox One wirelessly + Stylish, comfortable design + Excellent audio reproduction Today's Best Deals AU $248 View at Amazon

LucidSound is one T3's favourite gaming headset makers thanks its ability to deliver top-draw audio reproduction and stylish, comfortable builds at attractive price points. T3 was very impressed with the older LucidSound LS40 and LS20 gaming headsets, for example, which both offered excellent quality and value for money.

And, pleasingly, this time around the headset maker has returned with the absolutely stunning LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for Xbox One.

On top of the usual excellent audio reproduction via custom-tuned 50mm speakers with neodymium magnets and lush build quality, the big sell here is that the LS35X connects wirelessly directly to the Xbox One without any additional cables or a base station.

What's more, the LS35X also automatically configures itself as well, making it a true plug-and-play product – you can just concentrate on the gaming.

Throw in dual mics with mic monitoring, a delightfully lightweight build, and top surround sound capabilities, and it's easy to see how the LS35X gaming headset is one of the absolute best on the market today. A must-see for any Xbox One gamer looking to upgrade.

PC gamers are spoilt in terms of audio quality and customisation with the Elite Atlas Aero. (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

3. Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero The best gaming headset for PC gamers Reasons to buy + Turtle Beach Control Studio allows incredible customisation + Premium 50mm Nanoclear drivers deliver quality audio reproduction + Long-lasting battery life Today's Best Deals AU $240.77 View at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero should be one of the very first gaming headsets PC gamers consider when shopping for an upgrade. The reason for this is not just the hardware package the headset delivers, which partners an future-industrial, understated and mature aesthetic with high-end build quality and top-rate audio reproduction, but the fact that it then allows audiophile-level customisation through the Turtle Beach Control Studio Windows application.

The Turtle Beach Control Studio aesthetically looks a bit old-fashioned (it reminded T3 of Hi-Fi software from the turn of the century), with sliders, buttons and toggles left, right and centre, along with tabs, settings and more. However, the control it grants over the Elite Atlas Aero is truly first rate, with everything from treble, bass and dialogue levels, through mic variables, noise and volume, and onto high-level features like Superhuman Hearing and 3D Audio tweakable.

Go into audio settings and the software even lets you start setting values in equaliser profiles, including Game, Chat and Microphone EQ. Rumbles, explosions, vocals, atmospheric effects like wind and leaves, or in-game effects from vehicle engines and more can be prioritised or downplayed as desired. Throw in macro creation, game preset importing and exporting, and 3D audio personalisation and it is a quite simply staggering control system at the user's disposal.

Connectivity to the PC comes courtesy of a small, flat USB dongle, while charging takes place via microUSB to USB cable. The Elite Atlas Aero can also be connected via standard 3.5mm audio jack, too, which means that at least superficially this set could also be used with a games console such as Nintendo Switch. However, it is the wireless PC functionality that you really ring these up for. A small detachable mic completes the package.

In terms of the cups themselves, the Elite Atlas Aero delivers serious punch, and a chunky depth mean that they feel dense and well made both in the hand and on the head. Adjustments for size come from cups sliding up and down the frame arms, while there is a padded, floating headband that sits underneath the metal frame top that makes wearing the headphones comfortable for sizeable gaming sessions.

There are plenty of quality PC gaming headsets on the market today (the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless above delivers an incredible package that technically delivers even more in terms of audio features, though that costs twice this set), however, for the price, which is firmly mid-range, we feel these deliver everything a PC gamer could want in one package and at a very approachable price point.

A comfortable fit and excellent audio performance make the Logitech G635 gaming headset one of the best around. (Image credit: Logitech)

4. Logitech G635 7.1 Lightsync Gaming Headset Super sound and comfort at an affordable price point Reasons to buy + Comfortable, tight fit + 7.1 surround sound + Customisable LED lights Today's Best Deals AU $189 View at PCByte Australia

Logitech can usually be relied upon to produce solid pieces of kit, and so it is with the wired G635 headset – 7.1 surround sound audio, Lightsync technology for illuminating your gameplay space, plenty of features and buttons on board the headset itself, and compatibility with PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch... what more could you want?

The headset is really comfy and snug to wear, and produces crystal-clear audio, which is of course the main selling point: you can hear the faintest sound of enemy footsteps, and the headset doubles up as a fine way to listen to music too. The supplied Logitech software lets you customise the lighting if you're connecting it to Windows, and it's a breeze to use.

Ideally we'd like a bit more heft to the hinges on the headphones themselves, and the angular, black design won't be to everyone's taste, but really these are minor drawbacks on what is otherwise an excellent gaming headset – one of the best gaming headsets in the business actually, which is why it earns a spot on our list.

The Astro A50, in its latest guise, is simply stunning and an easy best gaming headset recommendation. (Image credit: Astro)

5. Astro A50 Gen 4 A fine upgrade to one of the best gaming headsets ever made Reasons to buy + Superior sound quality + Versatile base station + Swappable earpads Today's Best Deals AU $499.95 View at The Gamesmen

The Astro A50 Gen 3 was an excellent gaming headset and the Gen 4 improves on it: it has a more compact base station (the headphones themselves are wireless), the design is now more subtle and refined, and the same great sound is available through these cans, whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation or Xbox One (you do need to pick either Xbox One or PlayStation when you're buying, however).

The Astro A50 feels comfortable on the head, and brings rich and vibrant audio to your ears at any volume – bass, trebles and mids all come through clearly. The earpads are actually removable, so you can swap them out for a different pair if you're looking for a different feel.

You get pretty darn good noise cancellation, too, and the A50 headset packs a real punch in terms of audio reproduction across the board. From dialogue to music to sound effects, everything comes across crisply, and we'd have no reservations about adding this to our gaming setup. Astro is very much gaming headset royalty and this latest setup continues that lineage.

Want a gaming headset that you can also wear out and about? Then check out the HyperX Cloud Mix.

6. HyperX Cloud Mix Wired Gaming Headset + Bluetooth The best gaming headset for versatility and wear-everyday style Reasons to buy + Modern, understated design + Premium build materials + Versatile Bluetooth functionality Today's Best Deals AU $321.11 View at Amazon

HyperX is one of T3's favourite gaming peripheral makers right now and, in the gaming headset market, it's been hitting nothing but home runs as of late with quality sets of cans such as the HyperX Cloud Flight and the HyperX Cloud Revolver S (both of which also feature in this best gaming headsets 2020 guide).

Its latest effort, the HyperX Cloud Mix, is for our money the best overall gaming headset the company has ever made, combining top-rate audio reproduction with premium build quality and understated modern design.

The latter two of these qualities hit you as soon as you unpack the headset, with a rigid and cool-to-the-touch aluminium frame wrapped with a plush, soft-touch headband securely carrying memory foam-clad ear cups. Everything is a finished in a delicious matte black coating, with the only notable detailing being HyperX's logo printed in silver. It's a fantastic overall look.

That premium headphone style is crucial, too, considering the big sell with the Cloud Mix – its Bluetooth functionality. This allows you to ditch the cabling and use the Mix as simply a very rich pair of regular headphones, which is ideal for portable gaming on the go, as well as listening to music and watching media, too.

The fact that the HyperX Cloud Mix can be used with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, Mobile and VR, as well as any other Bluetooth-enabled device or console, makes it one of the most versatile headsets on the market today, and a definite pick for our best gaming headphones 2020 list.

Crisp and balanced Hi-Red Audio, a long-lasting 20-hour battery life, detachable boom mic, lush braided cabling and an included carry bag complete a quality package that's hard to top.

The Trust GXT 488 Forze offers brilliant value for money. (Image credit: Trust)

7. Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forze-B A great cheap gaming headset choice for PlayStation 4 Reasons to buy + Officially licensed for PS4 + Solid, well-made construction + Excellent audio performance Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Reasonably priced, comfortable to wear, and officially approved by Sony, the Trust GXT 488 Forze headset is an excellent choice for PS4 gaming – it brings with it just about everything you could want from such a device, and it definitely earns its place on our list of the best gaming headsets you can buy in 2020.

The audio from the 50mm active speaker units inside the cups is top notch, whether you're listening for enemies sneaking up behind you or just taking in the ambient noise in whatever virtual world you happen to be in. As the volume cranks up, the fidelity remains crisp and clear.

As for comfort, the Trust GTX 488 Forze scores highly here as well. Wearing anything on your head for hours at a time is going to start to bother you after a while, but the headset really impresses in terms of how well it cups your ears and how easily it rests on the head. We had several extended evening gaming sessions wearing this Trust headset, and didn't notice any major problems with how it felt.

The braided mic and the chunky, angular design all add up to a headset that looks good as well as feels good, and you've got three different colours to choose from (there are blue and grey camouflage options as well as the standard black). It's hard to fault.

Get the Eksa E900 wrapped around your head and you won't be disappointed by the audio performance. (Image credit: Eksa)

8. Eksa E900 This gaming headset shows you don't pay a fortune for good audio Reasons to buy + Very comfy to wear + Decent price point + Audio is impressive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There is a huge amount to like when it comes to the Eksa E900 headset, especially considering the low, low price you'll have to pay for it: it's comfortable, it's well built, and it delivers an audio experience that puts you right in the middle of whatever scene you're in. The device connects via a 3.5mm audio cable, and will work with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

You get a generous cable that's over 1.8 metres (or close to 6 feet), you get 50mm neodymium speaker drivers to power the audio, you get a high sensitivity microphone that you can detach if you need to, and you even get a nice black carry pouch to hold your new headphones too.

The Eksa E900 is comfortable to wear, even for long periods, with its soft padding and protein foam earmuffs, and thanks to its light weight we barely even noticed we had it on. It's in the sound that the headset really excels though: from the smallest whispers to the loudest crashes, everything comes though clear and rich.

For gamers with a very tight budget, the Qpad QH-25 gaming headset is a great option. (Image credit: Qpad)

9. Qpad QH-25 This gaming headset shows you don't pay a fortune for good audio Reasons to buy + Includes 7.1 surround sound + Affordable price + Excellent comfort and fit Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Qpad QH-25 packs in an awful lot for not much money at all – 7.1 surround sound (with a separate USB sound card), rainbow lighting effects, an inline remote, leather earpads and a 40 mm driver, for example. The headset will work with PS4, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices, too.

Thankfully that long feature list is matched with really good comfort and fit too. The Qpad QH-25 earpads fit snugly around your ears and provide that immersive experience you want from every gaming headset: the outside world gets blocked out and you get to focus on whatever sounds are coming from the in-game scenes.

Audio quality is what's most important of course, and the Qpad QH-25 delivers here as well. We found we were able to pick out the quietest of sounds with this headset as well as really crank up the volume without losing the sound to a wall of distortion and noise. Definitely recommended if you're shopping on a tight budget.

The Audio Technica ATH-ADG1x are, as you would expect from such a well-established audio brand, top rate.

10. Audio-Technica ATH-ADG1x Superb audio reproduction and wearing comfort make the ATH-ADG1x one of the best gaming headsets going Reasons to buy + Incredible comfort + Super sound quality + Standout design Today's Best Deals AU $337.77 View at Amazon

The audio wizards at Audio-Technica bring their expertise to the gaming headset field with a product that, price tag aside, is pretty much perfect.

That's because the ATH-ADG1X not only delivers a very high-fidelity audio experience while gaming, with 53mm drivers delivering crisp and accurate sound reproduction, but also a 3D Wing support system that helps completely mitigate its weight (which is already pretty light).

The result is superb levels of comfort even when in prolonged gaming sessions. A vivid and clear microphone, soft ear pads, and a bundled 2-metre cable extender complete a top package that earns a spot on our list of the best gaming headsets in 2020.

HyperX Cloud Flight

11. HyperX Cloud Flight One of the best gaming headsets for battery life and powerful bass Reasons to buy + 30+ hours of battery life + Comfortable fit + Chunky bass Today's Best Deals AU $270.68 View at Amazon

HyperX's first attempt at a wireless gaming headset has produced a versatile and robust set of cans for playing games or streaming on other platforms.

With 30 or so hours of battery life on a single charge you won't have to worry about the Cloud Flight running out of juice, either, and its bass is something to be reckoned with, with a meaty punch that is right up there with the best sets on the market.

It comes with a pair of rather handy 90-degree rotating ear cups, too, and even adds in some LED lighting effects for good measure. A very attractive and competitively priced gaming headset for PC and PS4 gamers.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is among the best gaming headsets for affordability.

12. SteelSeries Arctis 1 One of the best gaming headsets for quality components at a fantastic price Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Top-end components + Detachable mic Today's Best Deals AU $80.52 View at Amazon

The newest pair of SteelSeries cans in our list are also the cheapest: this is the budget offering from SteelSeries, giving you the option of getting some top-quality craftsmanship at a lower price than the rest of the range.

The Arctis 1 uses the same design, speaker drivers, cushions and noise-canceling microphone as the 3, 5, 7 and 9X models, so these headphones aren't cutting too many corners to reach that inexpensive price point.

SteelSeries has changed the headband design and there's no wireless option here, but it's an excellent choice if you want to get a superior gaming headset experience without breaking the bank.

The Speedlink Orios offers 7.1 surround sound and illumination effects. (Image credit: Speedlink)

13. Speedlink Orios RBG 7.1 Gaming Headset Solid value and solid performance Reasons to buy + Attractive price point + Quality fit and materials + Wide choice of lighting effects Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There are a lot of reasons why the Speedlink Orios makes our best gaming headset list: the 7.1 surround sound, the RGB illumination effects (customisable via software), the comfortable fit and quality finish, and more besides.

Then you've got the price: you'll struggle to find a better value gaming headset in your shopping travels. If you want the best audio possible – whether talking to teammates or listening out for approaching enemies from all arounds – and yet want to ease the strain on your wallet, the Speedlink Orios headset is worth a look.

Other headsets offer a more stylish fit and a more subtle design, but we like the pricing and the performance of the Orios, and that's what counts most in the end. Of course it also makes sense if you already own other Orios products, as they'll all work seamlessly together.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 with SuperAmp

14. Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Turtle Beach absolutely kills it with this stunning and comfortable gaming headset Reasons to buy + Excellent audio reproduction + Very comfortable + Luxe, modern design Today's Best Deals AU $404.07 View at Amazon

Turtle Beach returns with a new revision to its Elite Pro offering and, simply put, it delivers one of the very best gaming headsets available in 2020.

The Elite Pro 2 Headset has been designed in collaboration with leading esports teams and, well, it shows. The large 50mm drivers allow this over-ear set of cans to deliver incredibly balanced audio reproduction and crisp team chat, while the sleek metal headband with neat suspended head pad means comfort is top table, too.

The headset is controlled through the Elite SuperAmp, which apart from sounding a tad silly, is actually a very powerful and useful piece of kit.

As well as letting you control the levels of the gaming headphones manually, the SuperAmp can also be connected to via Bluetooth with Turtle Beach's Audio Hub app, which allows you to customise the headset's output in many ways and also enable specialist features like the Pro 2's Superhuman Hearing mode and Dynamic Chat Boost feature.

Throw in a selection of useful audio presets, a quality mic with variable monitoring, and super-soft ear cushions, and it's easy to see how this is one of the most complete and best gaming headsets of 2020.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

15. Audio-Technica ATH-G1 A good all-rounder that extends beyond gaming Reasons to buy + Incredibly lightweight + Detachable mic for ultimate versatility Today's Best Deals AU $229 View at mwave

If versatility and compatibility is at the top of your list when it comes to headphones, wired Audio-Technica's ATH-G1 is a good all-rounder for long gaming sessions as well snapping onto your ears, plugging into your phone, and blasting your favourite tunes during your daily commute.

The 45mm drivers offer the sound quality we've come to expect from Audio-Technica although it struggles slightly with bass and lower tones. If you're a fan or lightweight headphones that are fitted without a snug fit, the ATH-G1 is perfect for you, although compromises have been made in the looks department to hit that sweet spot; the aesthetics belie the £166 price tag.

If you don't want to fork out for a gaming headset and a second pair for music, this is a great pair of headphones that offers more than adequate sound quality for music, phone conversations, and marathon gaming sessions.

Roccat Noz

16. Roccat Noz The best gaming headset for ultra light weight and high comfort Reasons to buy + Premium 50mm drivers + Super soft earcups + Incredibly light Today's Best Deals AU $64.53 View at Amazon

Comfort and lightness are two absolutely crucial facets for a gaming headset, and especially so for hardcore or eSports gamers that need to wear a set of gaming cans for hours straight. This is something that the Roccat Noz understands.

Weighing in at a ludicrously light 210 grams (the Sennheiser GSP 600, as a point of comparison, weighs in at going on twice that at 395 grams) and installed with wide earcups coated with a padded fabric that has been designed to stay cool, the Noz makes playing games for extended periods a no-head-pain, moisture-free joy.

The Noz's high-caliber 50mm drivers also mean it is no dud when it comes round to audio quality, either, while a Roccat's Real-Voice mic has been built to cover the full vocal spectrum and, as a result, delivers natural and distortion-free voice chat.

Other neat aspects such as solid metal hinges and a stainless steel headband slider imbue the headset with a level of premium feel that stretches beyond its price, too, which rings in for a third of the outlay of some of the flagship gaming headphones on the market today.

Sennheiser GSP 600

17. Sennheiser GSP 600 The best gaming headset for a head filling soundstage Reasons to buy + Loud and light + Strong mic Today's Best Deals AU $319 View at mwave

If bouncy sound is your thing, Sennheiser's bombastic GSP 600 wired cans should be top of your list. They're loud, brash, and the closed-back ear cups with memory foam ear pad mirrors absolutely swaddle your ears in audio, forcefully pushing you into the audio environment.

Notable features include automatic microphone muting when the boom arm is raised, robust and customisable headband, and delicious multi-platform compatibility with PC, PS4, Xbox One, and anything else with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Even in a best gaming headsets of 2020 list as tightly packed as this one, the GSP 600 headphones have enough about them to catch the eye.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

18. SteelSeries Arctis 7 Subtlety, style and serious sound make this one of the best gaming headsets available today Reasons to buy + Understated design + Impressive bass and treble Today's Best Deals AU $227.90 View at Amazon

SteelSeries' Arctis range are probably the closest thing gaming headset market will come to works of art, thanks to a design that makes the various models feel more like something a pro DJ would use in the studio than a gamer in front of their console or PC.

And the SteelSeries Arctis 7 is one of the best gaming headsets available today, offering a stainless steel finish and balanced 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound that delivers powerful bidirectional sound and reliable noise cancellation. And its wireless connection is one of the clearest we've ever tested with nary a moment's lag, too.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 are a great set of gaming headphones for Xbox gamers.

19. Turtle Beach Stealth 600 A great gaming headset designed specifically for Xbox One gamers Reasons to buy + Incredibly simple setup + Good wireless sound quality + Competitive battery life Today's Best Deals AU $139 View at mwave

If you're an Xbox One gamer and have under £100 to spend on a new gaming headset then the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is, basically, your best-in-class choice.

That's because the headset has been designed in partnership with Xbox (and is officially licensed as a result) meaning that it can connect directly to the console without an adaptor. This leads to a very straight forward 'plug it in once and sit back while everything is automatically set up installation' procedure.

In terms of speaker hardware, the set comes with 50mm drivers that perform admirably across the audio soundscape, a flip-up omni-directional mic, and a 900mAh rechargeable battery, the latter granting up to 15 hours of usage between charges.

Throw in some of Turtle Beach's latest gaming headphones features such as Superhuman Hearing and advanced mic monitoring, as well as that aforementioned affordable price point, and you can see how if you're gaming on Xbox One you absolutely have to check out this set of cans if you're looking to upgrade.

For high levels of comfort the Sennheiser PC 373D are a great gaming headset choice.

20. Sennheiser PC 373D One of the very best gaming headsets on the market today for comfort and sound clarity Reasons to buy + Top mic quality + Superb surround sound Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Sennheiser PC 373D is among the most comfortable professional headsets we've ever tested, with zero pinch and a lightweight design that never weighs on your neck.

The sound quality is killer, too – the 7.1 Dolby surround sound turns every game we tested it with into a cinematic theatre of immersion, with individual sounds kept clean and clear without being washed out by the bass. It's the sort of quality you want from one of the best gaming headsets on the market.

There's also a companion app for adjusting audio levels and tweaking profiles, which is ideal if you're partial to multiple gaming sessions.

When it comes to style, the Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless has it in spades.

21. Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless A stylish gaming headset that delivers all the trimmings Reasons to buy + Dolby 7.1 as standard + Impressive audio quality Today's Best Deals AU $168 View at Mighty Ape

Corsair may be known more for its prolific PC peripheral ranges, but that hasn't stopped it making waves in the world of gaming audio as well. Its latest model, the Void Pro RGB Wireless, might have a weighty asking price, but it's packed with all the features you’d want from a premium set of cans.

The 7.1 audio really brings you game audio and chat to life with deep bass and clear treble, while its wireless signal holds true however long your session might be.

That eye-catching design also includes RGB lighting, which can be synchronised with other Corsair products for your very own desk-based light show.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

What is the best gaming headset?

If you need a quick top pick for the best gaming headset right off the bat, then the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is T3.com's top choice of the models on sale at the moment. For PS4 and PC users, it is a dream gaming headset that's going to serve you well for years.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is one of the most stylish and best-sounding headsets we've ever tested, with its Hi-Res capable speaker drivers, lightweight aluminium alloy and steel construction, and swappable dual-battery system delivering a super all-round gaming package.

To play top PC games and PS4 games with the audio quality they deserve, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is simply the best gaming headset going out of all the models we've put through their paces.

The best gaming headset is going to be different for everyone though, so we'd encourage you to spend plenty of time on your research, and to check out all the other options that we've listed in our guide above.

How to choose the best gaming headset for you

There are a huge number of headsets and headphones out there for the keen gamer, with most manufacturers offering multiple products with only small variations. While it might be easy to just go with a certain model because of a recognisable brand, before you spend any of your hard-earned cash, it's worth weighing up exactly what you need from your next headset.

Do you want a great-sounding headset for gaming that can also do double duty as a regular pair of headphones, for example? If so, you need to go for a pair of on-ears and, for style and portability issues, one with a built-in or detachable mic.

Equally, if you are looking for a dedicated, heavy duty headset for streaming and super-long gaming sessions, you'll need a set with excellent battery life, a good boom mic, and an over-ear comfortable fit. Everyone's needs vary to some extent, and the best gaming headset of 2020 is going to be different for everyone.

How we've curated our best gaming headset guide

So how have we made our choices? We've picked headphones from across the very best manufacturers in business today, so you're able to see what all the biggest brands offer and – crucially – how they differ. It's a fast-moving market, but we'll help you stay on top of the latest developments and products.

Every gaming headset might appear to offer the same functions and features at first glance, but in fact every device is unique: the build quality and the fit of it, the comfort of the ear cups and the connection method, the features you get as part of the package... the list goes on.

Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-range model or something just to dip your toes into the gaming audio market, we've got all the bases covered with this new and improved guide to the best gaming headsets for 2020 and beyond. We update this guide on a regular basis too, so check back often.