Best family-friendly games to buy for Christmas 2012

Previous Next 8/10

Sifteo Game Cubes

A totally new way to play that fits families perfectly. These blocks each have a touch screen and tilt controls. But the magic really happens when you put them next to each other – they communicate to create all sorts of adventure, puzzle and action games. Add more blocks for more fun, and download games via your computer. Sifteo cubes are inventive family fun with an exciting future.

Platform: PC and Mac | Price: £130 | Sifteo