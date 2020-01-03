Best camping beds 2020: comfy camp beds to help you sleep well outdoors

A good night's sleep helps you feel far more refreshed and energised for the day ahead, and one way to ensure you get quality sleep outdoors is by teaming your sleeping bag with the best camping bed you can afford. That should be based on how often you will be using it and how important good sleep is to you.

Not all great camping beds cost the earth either, as you'll soon discover from our list below. In fact, sometimes a high quality single airbed for camping will be your golden ticket to dreamland.

A quality camping bed can make all the difference on a multi-day hiking or backpacking trip too, and when camping at a festival. You can buy them as basic, stripped back camp beds for casual use, or you can invest in a luxury inflatable camping bed for proper glamping and car camping.

For something far more streamlined again, you could turn to a roll-up camping mat. These can be strapped to your backpack for ease of carrying.

Best camping bed: our expert pick

If you want to enjoy the best night’s sleep possible when sleeping under canvas, save some of your budget for a camping bed. A quality one won’t break the bank but it can make a big difference to your level of comfort. You can also pull it out of your tent in the day to act as a make-shift sun lounger when the weather's decent.

Our top pick for the best camping bed is the Aerobed Flocked Mattress Camp Bed . It's supremely comfortable, warm and soft against the skin, and the perfect choice for luxury when car camping. Going wild camping or backpacking? Instead, we'd recommend the lightweight yet sturdy three-season Robens Prima Vapour 60 .

Choosing the best camping bed for you

There’s a big range of camping beds available, so how do you know which type is right for you? This question will help: how far do you need to carry your camp bed? If you’re car camping, for example, an inflatable mattress is the epitome of luxury camping. Bonus: you can also use it as en emergency guest bed when you’re back home.

However, if you’re hiking or exploring the wilds, you’ll want something lighter and packable, which is where the real fun starts. So when it comes to the best camping bed, there are two main areas to look at: inflatable airbeds and foam-based options.

Foam-based camping beds have been around for donkeys years, in the shape of a simple foam rectangle. Although technology has moved on since then, there’s still plenty to be said for this simple camping mat.

It might not offer plush comfort in the way an inflatable air bed would, but it won’t absorb water and can’t be punctured – something airmats are at risk of.

That said, the camping airbed or airmat has bags of comfort on it’s side. The lightest modern versions need blowing up with a few breaths, but they do give you a mini-airbed experience for just a few hundred grams in weight. Their bigger siblings often require an air pump, but when car camping that’s less of an issue.

Does insulation matter when it comes to camping beds?

Yes. In fact, the most vital thing is to ensure when choosing the best camping bed for you is that you pick the right level of insulation for your planned use and personal preferences. Insulation is measured in an ‘R’ rating, and this indicates the thermal resistance of the mat – a higher value keeps you warmer through the night.

If you’re a cold sleeper, choosing a high ‘R’ value will be essential for a good night’s sleep. You’ll usually find these higher values among the premium quality camping beds. So don’t be tempted to scrimp on your mat – just like a normal mattress, the cheaper ones might look the part,but they won't last.

Thermarest is arguably the best known brand, but there are plenty of comparable, quality options out there too. Let’s take a look at the best camping beds now and find the perfect one for you…

1. Aerobed Double Flocked Camp Bed The best camping bed for couples Specifications Best for: Comfort Type: Inflateable Size: Double Weight: 5.2kg Max load: 204kg Reasons to buy + Built-in electric pump + Even, stable surface Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want ultimate comfort in the quickest time then this inflatable camping bed is for you. It features a built-in electric pump that will have this bed ready to go in a matter of minutes, and the 28 different air coils are designed to provide a stable and even surface to sleep on that you don’t always get with other air beds.

It sleeps two, and is said to only make a little noise when moving around, so you can expect to get a good night’s sleep on this one. It would work just as well as a guest bed as it would a camping bed, so you’ll definitely get your money's worth from this one.

(Image credit: Robens)

2. Robens Prima Vapour 60 A funky, lightweight camping air bed that’s big on comfort Reasons to buy + Three-season use + Lightweight + Small pack size Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Robens is a tried and trusted name in the world of camping and outdoors gear, and the Prima Vapour 60 camping air bed doesn’t let the side down. We’ve used it multiple times this summer and early autumn and have found it to be comfortable throughout the night.

Three-season PrimaLoft insulation helps it protect you from the cold ground beneath your tent, which in turn ensures you sleep better because you’re warmer. The Prima Vapour 60 is very lightweight too, at just 575g, and rolls up easily when not in use – we attached ours to a clip on the side of our backpack.

You won’t find yourself rolling off this camping air bed either, as Robens has designed it with multiple air chambers – hence the funky looking design – to keep you stable while relaxing and sleeping on the mat.

(Image credit: Coleman)

3. Coleman Comfort Single Air Camping Bed A super-comfy inflatable camping bed for under £30 Specifications Type: Self-inflating Size: Single Weight: 2.3kg Reasons to buy + Super-comfy + Raised off the floor Today's Best Deals AU $54.90 View at Amazon

Coleman's comfortable airbed for one proves that you don't have to spend a fortune to get the best camping bed for better snoozing outdoors. It has a raised design to put ample space between you and the cold floor in your tent.

The Comfort Single Airbed is made of tough, flocked PVC isn't too noisy when you sleep on it or wriggle about in your sleeping bag (though there are much quieter options featured below).

A storage bag and repair kit are included, and it can support a maximum weight of 270kg (42.5 stone).

(Image credit: Press)

4. Thermarest NeoAir XTherm Inflatable Camp Bed The best camping bed for multi-day hiking trips Reasons to buy + Super-lightweight + Provides good heat insulation Today's Best Deals AU $297.97 View at Amazon

It's pricey compared to a lot of camping beds in this round-up, but the NeoAir XTherm is solid gold for adventurers who want maximum comfort without adding noticeable pack weight.

The R-rating on this lightweight inflatable camping bed is 5.7, which is impressive considering it only weighs 430g. What does that mean? Great insulation, so you won't be affected by the chilled ground when camping out in cold weather.

Aside from the price, the only other sticking point with this camping bed is that it can be a little noisy to sleep on if you wriggle or toss and turn a lot in your sleep. Otherwise, it's a superb piece of lightweight adventure gear that won't let you down.

5. Outwell Posadas Foldaway Camping Bed A sturdy yet affordable foldaway camping bed Specifications Best for: Sturdy frame Type: Foldaway Size: Single Weight: 7.9kg Max load: 125kg Reasons to buy + No assembly required + Packs down small Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For the quickest set up possible, try this Outwell foldaway camping bed. With no assembly required, this bed simply folds out in seconds for a ready-made bed. It’s not the lightest on the list by any stretch, so it's better suited to car camping and longer camping holidays where comfort during sleep is exceptionally important.

So it depends what you feel is more effort – carrying it or setting it up. There's a built-in padded head cushion for extra comfort, further boosting your chances of sleeping well (and feeling rested) when camping.

6. Therm-a-Rest Z-Lite SOL The best camping bed for mountain adventures Reasons to buy + Small pack size + Indestructible + Surprisingly comfortable Today's Best Deals AU $161.75 View at Amazon

A stone-cold classic, the Therm-a-Rest Z-Lite premise is a simple one: take all the benefits of a foam mat, then make it far more packable. As a result, this super-thin camping bed has become a byword in outdoor circles for expedition and bivvying activities due to its impressive lightweight coupled with robustness.

Because it’s just dimpled foam, the Z-Lite will shrug off sharp items, cramponed boots and flinty surfaces alike. Indeed, short of setting it alight, this best camping bed contender will shrug off pretty much anything. Newer versions incorporate a reflective aluminized surface that minimises heat loss, increasing overall warmth by 20 per cent.

While it weighs in at a lightweight 410 grams, it doesn’t pack down particularly small. Regardless, you’ll see these ‘foam bricks’ strapped to rucksacks from the Lakes to Laksa.

(Image credit: Easy Camp)

7. Easy Camp Hexa Mat A budget-friendly camping bed for festival use and backpacking trips Reasons to buy + Budget-friendly + Good for festival use + Easy for beginners to use Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether you’re new to camping and want a fuss-free air bed to sprawl and slumber upon, or you’re on a tight budget and want something reliable for under £20, you’ll be fine with the Hexa Mat from entry-level camping gear brand Easy Camp.

This air bed type camping mat is idiot-proof, largely because it’s designed with a built-in foot pump that inflates the bed in next to no time. We used it throughout this summer and while they are definitely more comfortable and feature-packed camping air beds in this guide, the Hexa Mat is perfectly adequate for festival use.

It's also suitable for short camping trips or backpacking holidays where you want something lightweight but can’t stretch to the price of a Robens Prima Vapour 60 or the ThermaRest NeoAir XTherm.

8. Coleman Inflatable Double Camping Bed A luxury option for those who need creature comforts outdoors Specifications Best for: Glamping Type: Inflatable Size: Double Weight: 2.9kg Max load: No limit Reasons to buy + Doesn’t deflate + Packs away easily Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This is the best camping bed for a home-away-from-home feel. It is of standard height which means it’s just like a regular bed, and you’ll be able to sit on it with your feet on the ground, plus the 32 air-springs are designed to create a soft but firm surface that reduces the bowing in the middle when two people are sleeping on it.

Despite its size, it is said to be quick to inflate, and more importantly, easy to roll up and pack away. For anyone who’s not a fan of the great outdoors, this camping bed should make you feel more at home.

9. ReadyBed Deluxe Junior Camping Bed A two-in-one kids camp bed that’s snugly and easy to set up Specifications Best for: Kids Type: Inflatable Size: Single Weight: 3kg Max load: 50kg Reasons to buy + Machine washable cover + Great for sleepovers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This inflatable kids’ bed might be a welcome break when on a family holiday. Rather than have to spend time setting up lots of beds, this one simply inflates within minutes and has an integrated cover so that it is ready to sleep in.

It’s lightweight and also has a machine washable cover so that it is easy to clean after a weekend away with the kids or a sleepover with friends.

10. Therm-A-Rest Ultralite Cot Get off the ground pronto with this lightweight camping bed Specifications Best for: Off-the ground sleeping Type: Foldaway Size: Single Weight: 1.2kg Max load: 147.5kg Reasons to buy + Super lightweight + Keeps you warm at night Today's Best Deals AU $327.35 View at Amazon

For those who just don’t like sleeping on the ground, this pop up camping bad is quick and easy to use. It’s so lightweight, even more so than an air bed, making it easy to carry and set up on site.

It is lined with ThermaCapture foam which helps keep you warm at night and the multiple feet keep the bed sturdy so you can expect a sound night’s sleep without risking waking up on the floor. It comes in a handy carry-pack to make your camping trip a hassle-free experience.