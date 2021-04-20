Apple TV 4K (2021): release date, price, specs and more

In a surprise addition to the April Apple Event, a new version of the Apple TV 4K has been unveiled, with a few handy upgrades. We've got all the information you need right here, including the price, availability and new features.

The Apple TV 4K (2021) adds the power of the latest A12 Bionic chip (featured in the iPhone 12) to the device, allowing for a boost in graphics performance, video decoding and audio processing. What this means for the user, is the ability to play high frame-rate HDR content with Dolby Vision natively.

The device also comes with a redesigned Siri remote and the ability to optimize your color settings using your iPhone.



The Apple TV 4K (2021) is available for order from April 30, 2021, with shipping in the second half of May.

The Apple TV 4K (2021) is priced at $179 / £169 / AU$249 with 32GB storage or $199 / £189 / AU$279 with 64GB storage.

The new Siri remote features a large five-way click pad, surrounded by a jog wheel ring for quick forwarding through a show (or its adverts). For the first time, it also features a power button to turn off your TV and other devices, as well as a mute button for your TV, soundbar, or wherever your audio is coming from.

The remote, which is larger than on previous models is a one-piece aluminum design (recycled, of course). The Siri button has also now been placed on the side, mirroring its placement on the iPhone.

The new Siri remote is also available separately and is compatible with the previous Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models.

Thanks to the A12 chip, the Apple TV 4K (2021) will play high frame rate HDR content natively. Depending on your TV, you can watch Dolby Vision content at 60 frames per second from a range of streaming providers, including Apple Arcade games. This is also supported over AirPlay, allowing you to view content shot on the iPhone 12 Pro in full 60fps Dolby Vision, too.

To ensure that the content you are watching looks as good as possible, the Apple TV 4K (2021) can now automatically adjust the color balance using your iPhone. Instead of tweaking the settings in your TV's menu, you can simply place your iPhone against the screen to have it measure the light readings. The Apple TV 4K (2021) will then make the necessary changes for you.