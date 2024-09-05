You only need two dumbbells and this ‘giant-set’ workout to score big upper body gains

When you have a lack of time to train panic can set in that all your hard-earned gains are going to waste away. Firstly, not true and, secondally, just because you don’t have time for a full-blown session doesn’t mean you have to sack off training altogether. What you need is a speedy session with minimal equipment, and this giant-set upper body workout has got you. Just grab a pair of dumbbells and get ready for 20 minutes of solid work.
For those who don't know, giant sets are basically the big brother of supersets, where you perform four or more exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between, guaranteeing a serious pump afterwards. They can build muscle, boost muscle endurance, and improve your overall fitness levels by elevating your heart rate in a short space of time. That being said, they can also be a one-way ticket to fatigue and overtraining, so it's important you utilise them properly and don't do them all the time.
A post shared by Serge Fitness (@sergefitness)
A photo posted by on
In order to avoid fatigue, this workout includes 30-second rests between each exercise (if you need slightly longer though, then do). Work your way through the four exercises, aiming for 8-12 reps for each, followed by your 30-second break in-between. Once you’ve finished an entire round, rest for 90 seconds, before trying to complete four more rounds in total. Here’s your workout:
- Alternating Arnold Press (perform kneeling or on a weight bench)
- Renegade Row
- Alternating Upright Row (perform kneeling or standing)
- Zottman Curl
- Dumbbell Halo
If you need a similar workout, but this time for your lower body, then give this 20-minute superset session a try, another one that'll get your heart pumping and help your muscles work for longer. Alternatively, if it's more upper body workouts you're after, we've got plenty! Here's a 30-minute one that's great for beginners looking to build muscle, or if it's just your biceps and triceps you want to give some TLC too, then try this three-move workout from HYROX Master Trainer, Jake Dearden.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Roborock knocks it out of the park with a new smarter and very slimline robo vac
With a beefed up set of features and functions the slinky Roborock Qrevo Slim robo vac should be a big hit
By Rob Clymo Published
-
The Panasonic RZ-B120W earbuds are all about that bass
Panasonic promises great sound from mid-range buds
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
A personal trainer says ditch the sit-ups and do these three bodyweight exercises instead for a stronger core
Forget crunches and sit-ups, functional core strength is where it's at
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget running – this four-move workout boosts fitness levels and builds strength in 15 minutes
Not a fan of the treadmill? This workout's for you
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget endless crunches – target your deep core muscles in 10 minutes with this six-move Pilates workout
It'll also improve your balance, stability and posture!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Five exercises, 20 minutes and no equipment to build stronger, sculpted abs
Want strong abdominal muscles? Look no further
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget weight machines – you only need a set of dumbbells and these five exercises to boost upper body muscle
Whether you can't get on your favourite machine, or your new to the gym, this dumbbell-only workout is for you
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Strengthen your entire body and move more efficiently with this five-move bodyweight workout
Nail the basics whilst boosting strength and muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Blow up your biceps in just six minutes with this three-move dumbbell workout
The perfect finisher for your upper or pull day workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need 20 minutes and this 8-move Pilates workout to build strength in your core, legs and glutes
If you're looking for a gentler approach to improving your strength, this is it
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published