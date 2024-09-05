You only need two dumbbells and this ‘giant-set’ workout to score big upper body gains

When you have a lack of time to train panic can set in that all your hard-earned gains are going to waste away. Firstly, not true and, secondally, just because you don’t have time for a full-blown session doesn’t mean you have to sack off training altogether. What you need is a speedy session with minimal equipment, and this giant-set upper body workout has got you. Just grab a pair of dumbbells and get ready for 20 minutes of solid work.

For those who don't know, giant sets are basically the big brother of supersets, where you perform four or more exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between, guaranteeing a serious pump afterwards. They can build muscle, boost muscle endurance, and improve your overall fitness levels by elevating your heart rate in a short space of time. That being said, they can also be a one-way ticket to fatigue and overtraining, so it's important you utilise them properly and don't do them all the time.

In order to avoid fatigue, this workout includes 30-second rests between each exercise (if you need slightly longer though, then do). Work your way through the four exercises, aiming for 8-12 reps for each, followed by your 30-second break in-between. Once you’ve finished an entire round, rest for 90 seconds, before trying to complete four more rounds in total. Here’s your workout:

Alternating Arnold Press (perform kneeling or on a weight bench)

Renegade Row

Alternating Upright Row (perform kneeling or standing)

Zottman Curl

Dumbbell Halo

If you need a similar workout, but this time for your lower body, then give this 20-minute superset session a try, another one that'll get your heart pumping and help your muscles work for longer. Alternatively, if it's more upper body workouts you're after, we've got plenty! Here's a 30-minute one that's great for beginners looking to build muscle, or if it's just your biceps and triceps you want to give some TLC too, then try this three-move workout from HYROX Master Trainer, Jake Dearden.