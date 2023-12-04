Two dumbbells, 20 minutes and these two supersets to build leg muscle

Don’t be mistaken in thinking you need to head to the gym and use fancy machines to train your legs, you don’t! You can use free weights, like a pair of dumbbells, and just your bodyweight, like this workout does, which will take you no longer than 20 minutes to complete. Better still, it uses supersets to help increase muscle activation.

Supersets are when you do two exercises back-to-back without any rest, so you can pack more into your workout in less time. These shorter rest periods don't just lead to greater muscle activation, but they can also help reduce body fat too. According to Nuffield Health: "When we complete supersets, the amount of rest we have relative to the amount of work we are doing is small, which means the cardiovascular system (heart) is working extra hard throughout. This high metabolic demand is great for burning calories and therefore fat loss."

For this workout you've got two supersets, so four exercises in total. You'll use your dumbbells for two of them, but if you don't have any, just using your bodyweight is perfectly fine! You'll do each exercise in the superset for 10 to 12 reps, rest for 40 to 60 seconds, then repeat two more times. Here are you exercises:

Superset 1

Reverse lunges (use dumbbells if you have them)

Prisoner jumping lunges

Superset 2

Curtsy squats (use dumbbells if you have them)

Pulsing split squats

We hope you enjoyed that and feel better for fitting a workout in! There's plenty more home leg workouts here on T3, if you're in need of a little more inspiration, like this four-move bodyweight workout that targets the legs and glutes. If you are after a full dumbbell leg workout though, then give this lower body workout a go, which will not only improve strength, but your stability too.