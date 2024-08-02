What are earthquake push-ups: the unique exercise that builds shoulder and stability

Push-ups are one of the best bodyweight exercises to hit your chest, arms, shoulders and core and, although difficult, there’s no better feeling than once you’ve mastered them. But then what do you? Well, you could add extra resistance, by using a resistance band, placing a weight plate on your back, or slowing down your tempo. But, if you’re really looking to crank things up a notch you could try earthquake push-ups.

This push-up variation is a particular favourite of celebrity trainer Don Saladino, who’s helped the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan and Hugh Jackman, to name a few, get into superhero shape. However, unlike a regular push-up performed on the floor, the earthquake push is done on a suspended resistance band. Yes, you read that correctly.

As you can imagine, this is hard and not a beginner-friendly exercise in the slightest. Being able to push your bodyweight up off the floor is difficult enough, let alone on a resistance band balancing in mid-air, which is why Saladino says in an Instagram post “DO NOT do these if you struggle with the push up”. This unstable surface causes people to shake about while performing the exercise, hence its name.

By balancing on the band and trying to remain in control as you push down the stability in your shoulders is seriously challenged. What’s the benefit of this? Well, stronger shoulders will have great carryover for exercises, like your bench press, and help build a more stable foundation for your regular push-ups. Shoulder injuries are common too, so making them more stable should reduce the likelihood of this. Add them into your training gradually and use them as a tool, rather than an exercise replacement.

How to do earthquake push ups

How To- EARTHQUAKE PUSH-UPS & PLYO PUSH-UPS - YouTube Watch On

Just to reiterate, do not try earthquake push-ups if you struggle with regular push-ups and do not try them if you don't have a very thick resistant band. You cannot perform these on a thin or medium resistance band it must be a thick, heavy band, otherwise the surface will be even more unstable and you'll likely hurt yourself. Also, you won't be able to grip it if it's too thin. Here's how you do them.

Set up the J hooks on a squat rack as if you were going to perform a Romanian deadlift

Then loop a strong, thick resistance band around the J hooks so the band stretches out across the rack

Place your hands and get yourself into a good push up position, squeezing your glutes, engaging your core and keeping your spine neutral

Lower yourself into a push-up, pausing at the bottom, before pushing back up