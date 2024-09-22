This 30-minute workout builds strength and muscle mass – all you need is a pair of dumbbells

The road to increasing strength and building muscle may seem long and complicated, but it really isn’t. Firstly, you need to make sure your diet is in check, as you need to be eating enough of the right foods then, when it comes to training, lifting weights is your best friend. A pair of dumbbells, or even adjustable dumbbells, are one of the best pieces of home gym equipment for this as they’re affordable, and you can do a plethora of exercises with them. Keen to get started? Give this 30-minute full-body workout a go.

The reason why weight training is one of the most effective ways to build muscle is because in order to build it, you need to push your muscles to the limit, creating micro-tears in your muscle fibres which helps to stimulate growth. Of course, you can do this with your bodyweight, studies have proven its efficacy and they’re great for beginners, however, it’s easier to overload your muscles with weights. But there’s more to lifting weights than simply building muscle. Weight training can also aid weight loss, support joints, and improve bone density which the NHS says you start losing around the age of 35.

A post shared by Sweat App (@sweat) A photo posted by on

For this workout, work your way through the exercises below for 12 reps each, followed by a 30 to 90-second rest between each movement (this will be dependent on how heavy your weights are). After completing an entire round, rest for 90 to 120-seconds, then try and do the workout two more times, so three in total. If you're in a gym you could use kettlebells or two small weight plates if the dumbbells you need are in use. If you're at home, but have no dumbbells, then look for household items; two water bottles, tinned items— get creative! Here's the workout:

Arnold press

Floor press

Renegade row

Front raise

Mountain climber

Reverse lunge

Looking for more full-body workouts with a strength and muscle focus? Here's another one that you just need dumbbells for, it's only 15 minutes though, so perfect for those days you need something you can get done and dusted quickly. If you need something with no equipment at all, then this 8-move workout is perfect, and it builds strength in everyday movement patterns.