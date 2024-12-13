Leave the run – this simple three-move bodyweight home workout culls calories

It’s winter, the weather’s cold and miserable, and the enthusiasm to lace up your running shoes is fading. While running may burn a lot of calories there are plenty of other exercises that can help you get your cardio fix, like this simple (yet deadly) three-move bodyweight workout. It will spike your heart rate, crushing lots of calories in the process, and you won’t even have to leave the house. All you’re going to need is a bit of space, a chair and to get a good pair of workout shoes on your feet.
Bodyweight workouts can certainly burn lots of calories, especially when the intensity is high and the exercises focus on compound movements. This workout hits both of these. It has high reps, short rest periods and is made up of multi-joint exercises, which work more muscles in the body to elevate your heart rate, as well as improve your functional strength too.
A post shared by Serge Fitness (@sergefitness)
A photo posted by on
This bodyweight workout from Serge Fitness follows a circuit format, where you’ll repeat one exercise after the other with little to no rest in between. You’ve only got three exercises to work through and you want to try and complete four to five rounds in total. Although Serge says to take no rest between rounds, if you need to, 100% do, however try and make it no longer than 90 seconds. Here’s your three moves and reps to work through:
- 30 squat jacks
- 20 mountain climbers
- 20 step-ups
If you want to crank things up an extra notch, you could always incorporate either a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell into your step-ups to fire up your muscles even more! Want more similar workouts? Try this 11-minute core and cardio bodyweight workout for those days you need to squeeze a speedy session into your schedule. Alternatively, if you want a workout that’s a little more fiery than the one you just did, check out this bodyweight workout.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Adobe's new AI tool is a photographer's dream
Adobe’s clever new tool could help clean up images for you
By Chris Hall Published
-
5 best upcoming games for sci-fi fans to wow over
Science fiction was a big topic during The Game Awards 2024 – here are five games announced to put on your wishlist
By Rik Henderson Published
-
A Pilates instructor says this is the five-minute routine you need for your back
Tight and tense after a long day of sitting? Unwind with these five exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This 10-minute kettlebell workout strengthens your entire body and core with three simple exercises
Don’t let time hold you back – this speedy session covers all strength bases
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This full-body workout for beginners builds functional strength and boosts longevity
And all you need is a single dumbbell
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Add inches to your biceps and triceps with this 25-minute dumbbell workout
Juicy pump incoming!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the plank – a fitness expert says these five exercises are the best place to start for a stronger core
There's plenty of easier exercises out there!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Try Arnold Schwarzenegger's 20 minute workout to build full-body muscle fast
Want to leave your upper and lower body pumped to the max? Step this way
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Four exercises that’ll help unlock your tight hips in 7 minutes
Better movement quality, better life, bigger lifts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This 35-minute kettlebell workout boosts strength and crushes lots of calories
Who needs the gym when you can do this workout at home instead
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published