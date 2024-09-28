Future proof your runs with these five single leg exercises

Injury prevention may not sound glamorous, but building strength for outdoor adventures often starts by putting in the (single) leg work indoors. In fact, single-leg strength training, also known as unilateral training, not only promotes a healthier stride and more efficient running form but also helps train both sides of the body evenly, reducing the risk of overuse injuries or muscular imbalances.

"Single-leg exercises are a fantastic way to improve balance and stability," says Personal Trainer and Running Coach Madeleine Nilssons, who you can find on Instagram as @madeleinenilssons. "Think about it: running is essentially a series of small, single-leg hops. So incorporating single-leg movements into your routine will enhance both balance and stability, which are critical for efficient running mechanics."

Add these five strength exercises to your routine a few times a week to supercharge your stride, strengthen your joints, and protect your legs from injury. Time to lace up your best running shoes and get ready to become stronger, faster, and more explosive. Let’s get to work!

Side Lunges Demonstration

1. Side Lunge

How many?

10 reps per side for 3 sets.

Why?

The dumbbell side lunge strengthens the muscles around your hips, knees, and ankles, helping prevent common running injuries like IT band syndrome, patellar tendinitis, and shin splints.

How to do it

Grab a pair of dumbbells with a neutral grip, palms facing each other, and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step out to the right with your right leg, sinking into a squat while keeping your left leg straight. Press through your right foot to return to standing, then reset and repeat.

2. Step Up to Reverse Lunge

How many?

10 reps per side for 3 sets.

Why?

Many runners experience muscle imbalances between their left and right sides. This exercise can help identify and correct those, reducing injury risk and improving overall performance.

How to do it

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart in front of a box or step. Take a big step back with your right foot, bending both knees until they form 90-degree angles. Push off your back foot, return to standing, then step up onto the box with your right foot. Lower yourself back down with control, returning to the starting position.

3. Dragons

How many?

10 reps per side for 3 sets.

Why?

Unilateral exercises like the Dragon engage your core muscles to stabilize your body—essential for maintaining good form and speed while running.

How to do it

Stand on one leg with a slight bend in your knee, holding a dumbbell in front of you. Lift your opposite heel toward the ceiling, hinging at the hips as you lower the dumbbell toward the floor. Once you reach your limit without losing balance, return to standing and lift the weight overhead.

PLATE OVERHEAD MARCH

4. Overhead Marches

How many?

20 reps (10 per leg) for 3 sets.

Why?

Running demands that each leg works independently. Overhead Marches help improve strength, coordination, balance, and stability in each leg.

How to do it

Hold a dumbbell overhead with your arm straight and directly above your shoulder. Engage your core and begin marching, lifting one knee to waist height, then alternating with the other. Perform 20 reps in total, 10 on each leg.

How to Do: CURTSY LUNGES

5. Curtsey Lunges

How many?

20 reps (10 per side) for 3 sets.

Why?

This compound move targets your glutes, hamstrings, quads, inner thighs, and gluteus medius—the latter often underused, especially if you sit for long periods.

How to do it

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step your right leg back and cross it behind your left. Bend your knees and lower your hips until your left thigh is nearly parallel to the floor. Keep your chest high and your hips square. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.