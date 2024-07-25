What are gorilla rows: the underrated strength exercise you’re not doing for a stronger back

Nothing builds a stronger back quite like a row. You’re probably familiar with bent-over rows, barbell rows, and pendlay rows, but what about gorilla rows? This compound exercise has many of the same benefits as the bent-over row and seriously strengthens the muscles in your upper back, but it also has some unique benefits that could elevate other areas of your training and physique.

Just to clarify, gorilla rows have nothing to do with getting down on all fours, it gets its name from the distinct stance you take while performing the exercise (hinged over, like a proud, powerful gorilla). Typically, the movement is performed using two kettlebells, although a pair of dumbbells is perfectly fine, and it targets multiple muscles in your back, including the lats, traps, rear deltoids, spinal electors, and biceps. Not to mention they give your core a serious run for its money.

However, unlike the bent-over barbell row, gorilla rows are a unilateral exercise, working one side of your body at a time. This ensures a balanced physique with reduced strength imbalances (something that can go amiss with the barbell row), which can increase the likelihood of injury. This is also great for training core too because, as you row one weight up, the other side of your body has to remain stable and resist any movement, enhancing trunk stability.

Holding a heavy weight in your hand at a time will also build strength in the forearms, thus improving your grip strength. Not to mention the bent-over position enhances mobility in the hips and strengthens your hinge pattern. All of this has great carryover for everyday activities and can amplify other areas of your training, such as your deadlifts and pull-ups. Plus, they take far less time to set up than a barbell and plates. Switch up your regular rows and give them a go!

How to do gorilla rows

Kettlebell Gorilla Row - YouTube Watch On

Place your two kettlebells on the ground in front of you

Set your feet up in a wide stance, with a soft bend in the knees and hinge your hips so your torso is at a 45-degree angle

Grab the two kettlebell handles, brace your core, push through the handle of one kettlebell and then row the other one towards your stomach

Lower the kettlebell back towards the floor, then repeat on the other side and continue to do this interchangeably