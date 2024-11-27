Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch returns with a sustainable twist – but you'll have to act fast to snag one

In the world of premium outdoor gear, few collaborations embody craftsmanship and sustainability as seamlessly as the Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch.
Back for its fourth year, this latest iteration has just launched – and with only 500 units available, you’ll need to move quickly to secure your piece of history.
Combining Timex’s heritage of quality timepieces with Finisterre’s mission to protect the ocean, this limited-edition outdoor watch is designed for adventurers who appreciate both function and form.
It's a rugged, stylish accessory that stands up to the demands of the Great Outdoors while supporting a more sustainable future.
At its core, the Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch is a practical companion for surfers, sailors, and anyone who lives life by the water.
The standout feature is the tide-tracking function that counts down to high and low tides, ensuring you’re always in sync with the sea.
From hitting the waves to simply enjoying a coastal walk, it’s a functional tool wrapped in stylish packaging.
And speaking of style, the watch’s two-tone strap is made from recycled marine waste yarn, reinforcing Finisterre’s dedication to reducing ocean pollution.
It’s a thoughtful, eco-friendly detail that also adds a splash of colour to its rugged good looks.
Each piece is numbered, giving it that extra touch of exclusivity that makes it more than just a watch.
The Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch is available now for £210 (approx. $264/ AU$408) at Finisterre.
If you’ve been looking for a watch that does more than tell time—one that stands for something bigger – this might just be it. Get ready to hit the water in style.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
