The best fitness advent calendars for workout warriors and runners

While you may think it’s a tad early to be starting a roundup of the best fitness advent calendars, we disagree. These days, advent calendars sell out faster than ever and there’s nothing worse than strolling into the shops to find the calendar you’d set your eye on two months earlier is gone for yet another year— so it’s time to get a move on!
If you’re looking for an advent calendar with a fitness focus, buying one online is your best bet. Whether you’re looking for a calendar stuffed with sweet treats to fuel your sweaty training sessions, a runner needing some handy accessories, or if you fancy a little pampering on rest days, we’ve found the best fitness advent calendars for you to get your hands on.
MyProtein Advent Calendar
The infamous MyProtein advent calendar is back! Behind every door you’ll find a best-selling protein-packed snack, supplement, or fitness accessory, so you can keep getting those gains throughout the festive period.
Was £83.99, now £59.99 at MyProtein
Bimble & Bolt Runners Advent Calendar
Finally, an advent calendar just for runners! Not only will this look beautiful propped up on your windowseal, but it’s packed full of handy goodies picked by runners. From soft stepper socks to hydration essentials, it’s got everything you need to elevate your runs.
Now £39.99 at Bimble and Bolt
Grenade Protein Bar Advent Calendar
There’ll be no excuse for not hitting your protein goals with the Grenade advent calendar, packed with a whopping 24 protein bars. We may be biased, but it definitely contains the best flavoured bars including white and milk Oreo, white chocolate salted peanut, chocolate chip salted caramel, and there's a gingerbread in there for good measure.
Now £35 at Grenade
Holland & Barrett Beauty Advent Calendar
This may be called the 'beauty calendar', but don't let that fool you. Inside you'll find plenty of minis fit for your gym bag and pampering products ideal for recovery days. From shampoo and deodorant to magnesium salts for achy muscles, this calendar's ideal for fitness folk who enjoy a little TLC.
Now £45 at Holland and Barrett
Barebells Christmas Advent Calendar
Those looking to get a chocolate (and protein) fix won’t be disappointed with Barbells advent calendar— if you know, you know. As well as containing Barebells’ best-selling bars, it’s also filled with eight exciting new flavours for you to sink your teeth into, from Minty Chocolate to Gingerbread. Now, imagine dunking one of these into a hot chocolate...Sounds pretty dreamy, right?
Available to pre-order for £54.90 at Barebells (officially goes on sale 21st October)
