Technogym launch adjustable dumbbells with a hidden secret to make your workouts smart

When Technogym releases a new product our minds often jump to a new cool cardio machine, like the Technogym Run. However, this time the brand has expanded its strength training collection with its first-ever adjustable dumbbells— the 'Connected Dumbbells'. But, aside from packing 12 sets of dumbbells into one, these adjustable dumbbells also have a hidden feature, to make your workouts smart.
Inside the dumbbells is a built-in sensor, which analyses your every movement and tracks your performance. According to Technogym “the Technogym AI Coach uses the data collected to help you choose the exercise and weight and access a training experience tailored to you through the Technogym App”, meaning you get a workout personalised to you and your fitness level.
Their weight capacity is also impressive, ranging from 2-24kg per dumbbell, which you can adjust in 2kg increments by simply turning the handle. Typically, adjustable dumbbells tend to go up to a maximum of 22.5kg, so can get an even more versatile weightlifting experience with the Connected Dumbbells.
You won’t have to worry about where to store them either, as they come equipped with a rather elegant stand for you to proudly store them on. With the stand, you also get a foam roller an exercise mat, and three long resistance bands, basically giving you everything you need for a well-rounded strength training workout, and recovery session. Plus, underneath the stand you’ll find a basket for to store these extra pieces of equipment in and a holder for your smartphone, or tablet, so that you can easily follow your workout videos.
If you fancy treating yourself to a pair, the Technogym Connected Dumbbells are now available to buy for a recommended retail price of £2,530 from the Technogym website. Not sure what dumbbell exercises to get started with? Check out our home dumbbell workout for beginners.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
