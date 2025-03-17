Struggling to nail push-ups? A fitness expert says this simple hack will make them stronger
A simple tweak to your arm position can make all the difference
Despite being a very basic bodyweight exercise, push-ups remain a staple in muscle and strength-building training programs. Why? Because this simple compound exercise is excellent for pumping up the pecs and strengthening the upper body muscles. Plus, it can be done practically anywhere, from the garden to the gym. However, mastering the movement isn’t easy and, if you aren’t doing them correctly, you won’t be reaping its full rewards.
Brushing up on your form is the best way to ensure you get the most out of your push-ups and will help you on your way to achieving your first one. In a recent Instagram post, Certified Fitness Trainer Lauren Pak shares a simple tip that will help improve your form, so you can do push-ups like a pro.
Lauren's push-up hack
A post shared by Jason Pak & Lauren Pak (@jasonandlaurenpak)
A photo posted by on
One common mistake people make when it comes to push-ups is their elbow positioning, flaring them out to the sides at a 90-degree angle. While you may be able to accomplish a few push-ups like this, it’s not a stable position and can put a lot of strain on your wrists and shoulders, causing a potential injury.
“Instead of letting your elbows flare out to the sides, which is a less strong and stable position to press from, think about “corkscrewing” your hands on the way down,” Lauren writes on her Instagram post.
What she means by this is twisting your elbows inwards as you lower yourself to the floor. What this does is take your elbows from that flared 90-degree angle and point them into more of a 45-degree angle. This is a far more stable starting position for your push-up, and Lauren says the hands, forearms and shoulders will instantly be more engaged for a stronger movement. Plus, it’s much safer for your shoulders.
She refers to a good example in her video, explaining that if her car broke down she wouldn’t push it with her elbows flared out, they’d be angled slightly, so why is the same not carried over to the push-up? Seen as it’s a pushing movement pattern, it makes sense.
If you can’t do a full push-up yet either, it doesn’t matter. This can be applied to any type of push-up, whether you’re doing it from your knees, a barbell, the wall, or on a weight bench. Give it a go when you’re next trying push-ups—it may just be the thing that makes them that little bit easier!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I put Therabody's affordable recovery boots to test and I prefer them over pricier models
The JetBoot's Prime from Therabody may be cheaper than other models, but they still pack a punch
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I exercised with ankle weights for 2 weeks – 5 things I learned
From building new muscle to giving my metabolism a major boost
By Lucy Miller Published
-
A stretchologist says these 3 morning stretches will boost energy and full-body mobility
It's time to wake up on the right side of the bed
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
4 arm day mistakes that are killing your muscle gains
Struggling to fill out your t-shirt sleeves? An expert says this could be why…
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A physical therapist says these five exercises help loosen stiff, achy joints and relieve low back pain
No gym needed—they can all be done from home
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Struggling to progress your pull-ups? An expert says these five simple hacks will help
Whether you're struggling to get your first one or can't increase your reps, these trainer-approved tips will help
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
3 HYROX athletes reveal the race day essentials they can’t live without
From supplements to training gear and the weird and wonderful snacks
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
5 signs your workout routine is paying off, according to a fitness expert
It’s not just about what the scales say or building more muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published