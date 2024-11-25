Surf the Earth in the all-new TRAILTALON shoes from Inov8

The new TRAILTALON range has landed, promising trail runners a shoe that thrives on any surface.

Sitting between the TRAILFLY and MUDTALON in design, the TRAILTALON.

It's a true all-rounder that combines cutting-edge features with a nature-inspired design, including a grip pattern shaped like the hoof of a mountain goat.

The three new trail running shoes – TRAILTALON, TRAILTALON GTX, and TRAILTALON SPEED – are crafted with the same innovative approach, blending comfort, durability, and performance.

At the heart of the range is a new anatomical design that locks in the heel and midfoot while allowing the toes to spread naturally.

This thoughtful design is said to provide runners with support and flexibility for long, challenging runs.

The base model (TRAILTALON) strikes a balance between cushioning and ground feel, making it ideal for those who value all-around performance.

The GTX version steps up with a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane, which keeps water out while letting sweat escape for a dry, comfortable experience.

For runners seeking speed and a closer connection to the ground, the TRAILTALON SPEED offers a stripped-back upper, reduced cushioning, and a lighter build.

With 6mm graphene-enhanced rubber lugs, all three models are perfectly equipped to handle the unpredictable mix of terrain trail runners face.

The foam midsole and BOOMERANG footbed combine to deliver a responsive and energetic ride, while protective features like a flexible rock plate and reinforced toe bumper keep feet safe from sharp rocks and roots.

The TRAILTALON range is available now at Inov8, Inov8 US, and Inov8 AU, with prices starting at £130/ $150/ AU$230.