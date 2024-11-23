Run fast! Garmin’s five-star Forerunner drops to its lowest-ever price in multiple colorways

If a new fitness tracker, specifically a Garmin, has been on your wish list for a while then, let me assure you, Black Friday is the time to buy it. I’ve covered multiple Black Friday events during my journalism career and, while Garmin does offer some fabulous deals throughout the year, none match up to Black Friday.
That being said, one Garmin that rarely makes the cut is the Forerunner 965, the most expensive model in the Forerunner family and best Garmin watch overall. But, today that all changes, as Amazon has knocked $100 off its asking price, reducing it from $599.99 to $499.99.
While this may not be the biggest discount in Black Friday history, it’s the cheapest this watch has ever been. Plus, it’s available in multiple colorways, not just boring black. I’m particularly loving the electric yellow color.
It's not often we see the Forerunner 965 on offer, but this Black Friday you can save $100, making it the cheapest it's ever been! It's a top-tier multisport watch that offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
The Forerunner 965 is an ideal watch for serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts (we’ll be honest if you’re just getting into running you can definitely make do with a cheaper model, like the Forerunner 265).
It provides comprehensive and accurate health and fitness tracking that can keep up with multiple running demands, from trail running to marathons, and has a brilliant battery life that can survive most ultra marathons.
T3’s Active Editor, Matt Kollat, awarded the Forerunner 965 five stars when he reviewed it, so head on over to that if you want to delve a little deeper into its specs. Otherwise, we wouldn't sit on this deal too long if it has been on your radar, as it's one we rarely see.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
